Give Thanks for ICE Removing the 'Worst of the Worst' Criminal Illegal Aliens

Over the holiday weekend, while many people were enjoying good food with family and friends, ICE agents were out cleaning up our streets and keeping America safe. In fact, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reported ICE removed the 'worst of the worst' from our streets.
Over Thanksgiving Weekend, ICE Arrested Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Rapists, Pedophiles, and Murderershttps://t.co/ish4ammAkG— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) December 2, 2025
While millions of Americans enjoyed their holiday weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued their around-the-clock mission arresting more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including rapists, pedophiles, and murderers.
“While Americans enjoyed a long holiday weekend with their families and friends, ICE law enforcement was hard at work arresting rapists, child sex abusers and murderers,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “Every American should be grateful to our law enforcement officers for putting their lives on the line each and every day to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Despite what the media and sanctuary politicians claim, 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S.”
ICE arrested several of these criminals, including rapists, pedophiles, and murderers. Here are just a few:
- Gregory Ricordo Davidson from Jamaica, who was convicted of burglary in New York
- Elmer Amilcar Lopez-Jimenez from Guatemala, who was convicted of first-degree burglary in California
- Svetlana Tillett from Russia, convicted of felony embezzlement
- Graviel Lopez-Castillo from Mexico, convicted of possession with intent to deliver cocaine in Delaware
- Cuello Garcia-Alliant from Cuba, convicted of assault and cocaine possession in Florida
- Manuel Leonel Palma-Hernandez from Guatemala, convicted of aggravated arson in New Jersey
- Franklin Urquiola-Serrano from Venezuela, convicted of assault causing bodily injury in Texas
- Genaro Diaz-Ruiz from Mexico, convicted of aggravated assault in Tennessee
- Edwin Rafael Marcano-Marquez from Venezuela, convicted of fourth-degree assault in Oregon
- Serafin Abelino-Medel from Mexico, convicted of inflicting corporal punishment on spouse, assault with a deadly weapon, and threatening crime with intent to terrorize in California
- Phomma Phommachak from Laos, convicted of aggravated rape in Tennessee
- Jose Antonio Reyes-Morales from Mexico, convicted of vehicular homicide in New Jersey
- Balbir Singh from India, convicted of murder in California
- Wilson Gonzalez-Bravo from Mexico, convicted of indecent liberties with a child in North Carolina
- Mario Ynfante-Querol from Cuba, convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim between 13 and 15) in Michigan
Recommended
That is a laundry list of bad actors who do not belong in America. Removing them improves the quality of life for every single community.
These arrests support the Trump administration's goals to protect the American people and American sovereignty by securing our borders and removing illegal immigrants.
Leaders have a duty to defend and advance the interests of their own people — not foreign nationals.— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) December 1, 2025
That is why President Trump is more committed than ever to fully restoring American sovereignty by keeping our borders secure, removing all illegal alien invaders, and rebuilding… pic.twitter.com/2514QyhX6X
This mindset echoes through every department.
Remove all illegal invaders.— Department of State (@StateDept) December 2, 2025
Restore American sovereignty.
Rebuild a legal immigration system on common sense. pic.twitter.com/nNJsJSCOik
Social media users are thrilled with this news.
America gets safer everyday— TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) December 2, 2025
Yes, it does.
ICE also shares the "Worst of the Worst" on the web so Americans can see who is being removed from their communities.
Visit our Worst of the Worst web page to learn more about each criminal alien and SHARE their information with others.— U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) December 2, 2025
➡️Check back daily to see the threats we’ve arrested in your community. pic.twitter.com/BWzTgQUuCC
This is exactly what Americans voted for.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member