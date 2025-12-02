Give Thanks for ICE Removing the 'Worst of the Worst' Criminal Illegal Aliens

Over the holiday weekend, while many people were enjoying good food with family and friends, ICE agents were out cleaning up our streets and keeping America safe. In fact, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reported ICE removed the 'worst of the worst' from our streets.

Over Thanksgiving Weekend, ICE Arrested Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Rapists, Pedophiles, and Murderershttps://t.co/ish4ammAkG — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) December 2, 2025

Here's more:

While millions of Americans enjoyed their holiday weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued their around-the-clock mission arresting more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including rapists, pedophiles, and murderers. “While Americans enjoyed a long holiday weekend with their families and friends, ICE law enforcement was hard at work arresting rapists, child sex abusers and murderers,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “Every American should be grateful to our law enforcement officers for putting their lives on the line each and every day to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Despite what the media and sanctuary politicians claim, 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S.”

ICE arrested several of these criminals, including rapists, pedophiles, and murderers. Here are just a few:

Gregory Ricordo Davidson from Jamaica, who was convicted of burglary in New York

Elmer Amilcar Lopez-Jimenez from Guatemala, who was convicted of first-degree burglary in California

Svetlana Tillett from Russia, convicted of felony embezzlement

Graviel Lopez-Castillo from Mexico, convicted of possession with intent to deliver cocaine in Delaware

Cuello Garcia-Alliant from Cuba, convicted of assault and cocaine possession in Florida

Manuel Leonel Palma-Hernandez from Guatemala, convicted of aggravated arson in New Jersey

Franklin Urquiola-Serrano from Venezuela, convicted of assault causing bodily injury in Texas

Genaro Diaz-Ruiz from Mexico, convicted of aggravated assault in Tennessee

Edwin Rafael Marcano-Marquez from Venezuela, convicted of fourth-degree assault in Oregon

Serafin Abelino-Medel from Mexico, convicted of inflicting corporal punishment on spouse, assault with a deadly weapon, and threatening crime with intent to terrorize in California

Phomma Phommachak from Laos, convicted of aggravated rape in Tennessee

Jose Antonio Reyes-Morales from Mexico, convicted of vehicular homicide in New Jersey

Balbir Singh from India, convicted of murder in California

Wilson Gonzalez-Bravo from Mexico, convicted of indecent liberties with a child in North Carolina

Mario Ynfante-Querol from Cuba, convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim between 13 and 15) in Michigan

That is a laundry list of bad actors who do not belong in America. Removing them improves the quality of life for every single community.

These arrests support the Trump administration's goals to protect the American people and American sovereignty by securing our borders and removing illegal immigrants.

Leaders have a duty to defend and advance the interests of their own people — not foreign nationals.



That is why President Trump is more committed than ever to fully restoring American sovereignty by keeping our borders secure, removing all illegal alien invaders, and rebuilding… pic.twitter.com/2514QyhX6X — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) December 1, 2025

This mindset echoes through every department.

Remove all illegal invaders.



Restore American sovereignty.



Rebuild a legal immigration system on common sense. pic.twitter.com/nNJsJSCOik — Department of State (@StateDept) December 2, 2025

Social media users are thrilled with this news.

America gets safer everyday — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) December 2, 2025

Yes, it does.

ICE also shares the "Worst of the Worst" on the web so Americans can see who is being removed from their communities.

Visit our Worst of the Worst web page to learn more about each criminal alien and SHARE their information with others.



➡️Check back daily to see the threats we’ve arrested in your community. pic.twitter.com/BWzTgQUuCC — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) December 2, 2025

This is exactly what Americans voted for.