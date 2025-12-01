VIP
Foundations We Can't Test
Tipsheet

Check Out the Despicable Anti-ICE Ad Running in North Carolina Right Now

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 01, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

If you were wondering just how low the Left will sink when it comes to attacking ICE agents and their families, know that there really is no bottom for these people.

"Women's March" is pushing an ad in North Carolina that is one of the most despicable things we've seen, and it proves what Orwell said about women being "the most bigoted adherents of the Party" is absolutely true.

WATCH:

The post reads:

The ad then shows fictional ICE agents shattering car windows, footage of kids and grandmothers crying as people are being arrested.

The Women's March org NEVER ran a single ad after Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death on the light rail by a repeat offender

Nor did they run a single ad on Logan Federico who was murdered by a man with 39 previous charges.

This ad is BEYOND evil. What happened to the feminists? What happened to actually caring about women?

I don't understand...

The feminist movement was never about caring for women. It was about advancing Leftist political ideology.

This is absolutely demoralizing. What happened to respecting law enforcement, Democrats? Or does that only happen on January 6?

That's the ad Republicans need to counter with.

Feature Laken Riley and the countless other women who have been killed by illegal immigrants in these ads.

Bingo.

It's better to die than be labeled racist, according to these women.

That's a sacrifice they're willing to make.

The Deputy Director of ICE, Madison Sheahan, blasted the ad.

"This ad is disgraceful and unAmerican," she wrote.

Yes it is.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

