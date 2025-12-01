Check Out the Despicable Anti-ICE Ad Running in North Carolina Right Now

If you were wondering just how low the Left will sink when it comes to attacking ICE agents and their families, know that there really is no bottom for these people.

"Women's March" is pushing an ad in North Carolina that is one of the most despicable things we've seen, and it proves what Orwell said about women being "the most bigoted adherents of the Party" is absolutely true.

WATCH:

A new anti-ICE commercial called, "WHAT WILL YOU SAY" has launched in Charlotte NC, paid for by "Women's March" organization.



The ad shows a father, who is an ICE agent, coming home to hug his daughter after work where she asks:



"Daddy, how was your day?"



"Daddy, how was your day?"

The post reads:

The ad then shows fictional ICE agents shattering car windows, footage of kids and grandmothers crying as people are being arrested. The Women's March org NEVER ran a single ad after Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death on the light rail by a repeat offender Nor did they run a single ad on Logan Federico who was murdered by a man with 39 previous charges. This ad is BEYOND evil. What happened to the feminists? What happened to actually caring about women?

The feminist movement was never about caring for women. It was about advancing Leftist political ideology.

Democrats hate America.

This is absolutely demoralizing. What happened to respecting law enforcement, Democrats? Or does that only happen on January 6?

Daddy's day was awesome. He made America safer by getting illegals off the streets.

That's the ad Republicans need to counter with.

"It was a good day honey because I know I'm making you safer."

Feature Laken Riley and the countless other women who have been killed by illegal immigrants in these ads.

The answer to the ad's question; what will you say? I made it safer for normal people today. I made the future a better place.

Bingo.

Toxic empathy at its finest requires women to suppress their own self preservation instincts

It's better to die than be labeled racist, according to these women.

They are deliberately trying to get ICE agents to rebel to get at Trump. Not one peep from these women over the women raped and murdered by unvetted illegal aliens.

That's a sacrifice they're willing to make.

The Deputy Director of ICE, Madison Sheahan, blasted the ad.

The brave fathers and mothers at @ICEgov are keeping our families, our neighborhoods, and our country safe.



Child predators, murderers, gang members, rapists — these are the criminal illegal aliens ICE is removing from our country.



This ad is disgraceful and anti-American.

"This ad is disgraceful and unAmerican," she wrote.

Yes it is.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

