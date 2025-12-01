BLACK FRIDAY FINAL HOURS: Don't Miss This VERY Special Offer!
MAGA Shreds RINO Andy Barr for Viral Clip Saying America 'Owed It' to Afghans to Help Bring Them Here

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 01, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, President Trump called for a total halt on immigration from Third World countries. The move came in the wake of the shooting of two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C. by an Afghan national Islamic terrorist named Rahmanullah Lakanwal. One of the Guardsmen, Sarah Beckstrom, succumbed to her wounds on Thanksgiving Day. The other, Andrew Wolfe, remains hospitalized.

In a lengthy post on X, President Trump wrote in part, "I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization."

The President added, "Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!"

Shortly after this post, a 2021 clip of Kentucky Senate candidate Andy Barr started making the rounds on X. In that clip, Barr said we had an obligation to bring Afghans to America.

"We have failed in our obligation to help many of these Afghans who risked their lives and, in many cases, died for the cause of their own country," Barr said. "And we owe them to help them get into our country with our Visas...I voted for these Special Immigrant Visas."

"It would send a terrible message to our allies around the world that we're going to abandon you if you help us in your time of need," Barr added.

Just three days after the D.C. terrorist attack, another Afghan national, Mohammad Alokozay, was arrested in Texas after making bomb threats targeting Fort Worth.

That makes Barr's position even worse. 

Of course, back in 2021, both President Trump and Vice President Vance were opposed to bringing Afghan nationals here.

In an interview with Sharyl Attkisson, President Trump warned of the dangers of bringing Afghans here.

"Nobody knows who the hell they are, Sharyl," he said. "These aren't the interpreters that we taught. These were people that rushed into the planes and they were so interested in trying to make it sound like they're doing a good job...many of these people are going to be terrorists, okay? They're going to be terrorists," President Trump said. 

When asked about vetting, the President replied. "They're not doing that and you can't, because there is no documentation in that country."

Vice President Vance also had a message for the "establishment Republicans" who wanted to bring Afghan refugees to America.

"I see that Senator Ben Sasse went on national TV yesterday and attacked me for suggesting we should focus on getting our own citizens out of Afghanistan rather than the Afghan refugees," Vance said. "The question is not whether we honor or word. The question is who we made promises to, who do we owe an obligation toward?"

"And to any leader of this country, the obvious answer should be American citizens," Vance said. "So let's focus first on getting them out of Afghanistan before we say another word about the Afghan refugees."

Vance said the question was not just about helping refugees. "The question is not whether we can help Afghan refugees. The question is, first, how do we do it? And second, how do we do it in a way that doesn't destroy our own sovereignty?" Vance said. 

Then Vance pointed out some alarming statistics. "According to Pew, 40 percent of the people there believe that blowing yourself up, committing a suicide bombing, is an acceptable way to solve a problem."

Despite these concerns, Barr sided with then-Senate Minority Leader and his mentor, Mitch McConnell. McConnell told WBKO that the "U.S. should help the Afghan refugees 'as our friends' by getting them to America or another safe country."

“We need to care for them,” McConnell said. “We owe it to these people who are our friends and who worked with us to get them out safely-- if we can. They’ve got a big problem, they’re just trying to get to the airport which is proving to be a difficult problem.”

MAGA responded to the clip by excoriating Barr.

"The shooter worked for the CIA in Afghanistan from a very young age, and then when the nation fell to the Taliban the Biden Administration through “Operation Allies Welcome” flew him into America and put him up in housing here. Four years later, the shooter obtained a revolver and then traveled across America from the west coast to Washington DC with the intent to kill National Guard members. He shot Sarah Beckstrom, who is now dead, in the head," Boyle wrote. 

"This is disgusting and shocking," he added. "Kentucky needs to be aware of this."

Fox News host Laura Ingraham called the video "horrible."

Other MAGA influencers criticized Barr for his views.

Others blamed Barr and McConnell for last week's terrorist attacks.

Others noted how badly Barr's take has aged.

Exactly like warm milk on a hot summer day. Spoiled and disgusting.

He certainly did.

Contrast Barr's position with that of his opponent, Nate Morris. Back in August, the late Charlie Kirk endorsed Morris for his views on immigration.

"Charlie, we've been in a crisis for decades. We've had open borders for decades," Morris said. "We are overrun with illegals in this country. They have overrun our hospitals, our schools. I talk to county clerks around Kentucky, and they're processing over 120 languages from all these illegals who are coming into our state."

"We know that RINOs love illegals because they love cheap labor," Morris continued. "And the only way to fix this is we gotta stop. We've got to have a full moratorium and a hard stop on any new immigration coming into our country until we deport every one of these 20 million illegals that Joe Biden has let into our country. It's absolutely a disgrace. And thank goodness for President Trump, who sealed the border."

Morris responded directly to the resurfaced clip of Barr in a post on X. 

"I don't believe we owe anything to foreigners from Afghanistan," Morris wrote, "but I do believe our politicians owe it to the American citizens that they're supposed to represent to not flood our country with thousands of people from the 3rd world who don't share our values and never will."

Morris also mentioned Mohammad Alokozay, the Texas terrorist.

And warned that failing to stop immigration from places like Afghanistan will end the West.

"President Trump's immigration moratorium is toughness and commonsense in action," Morris wrote. "He is fighting to defend the last hope of Western Civilization."

