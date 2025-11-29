Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
CNN Reporter Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Afghans and the National...
Trump: Anything Signed by Biden's Autopen Is Hereby Revoked
Trump Announces Major Move to Prevent Future Terrorist Attacks
'Closed in Its Entirety:' President Trump Issues Warning About Venezuelan Airspace
Guess What This IL College Will Do to Students Who Follow Federal Law
The American Soup Kitchen Is Officially Closed
Boston Mayor Says She Isn’t 'Interested in a Bromance With the Federal Regime'
Woman Linked to Karoline Leavitt’s Family Taken Into ICE Custody
Heartland America: After the Collapse of Democrat’s EV Socialism, Bipartisan Protectionism...
Colombian National Sentenced to 60 Months for Laundering $1.2M in Drug Proceeds
Pregnancy Resource Centers Should Be Able to Operate Free From Government Intimidation
Felon Found with Machine-Gun Device After Carjacking Gets 20 Years
California Man Arraigned for Making Bomb Threats to Synagogues
Tipsheet

Zohran Mamdani's Still Begging Working Class New Yorkers for Money

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 29, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

There has to come a time when a guy like New York's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani realizes that constantly begging for money — while his parents own a compound in Uganda — is a bad look, right?

Advertisement

Because we're now up to Mamdani's fourth attempt at begging for cash from voters, and we've got to admit it's a bad look, Zohran.

"It might be NO-vember," Mamdani says, "but I'm still saying yes to your donations, so head to Transition 2025 dot com and pitch in whatever you can and lets win a city that everyone can afford."

We're completely not shocked that Mamdani obviously hasn't raised the $4 million he was hoping to after his election. Socialists don't like parting with their money, after all. That's what "tax the rich" is all about, after all.

Good luck.

That's what socialists do. The wealthy are his donors. It's the middle and working classes that need to be impoverished so guys like Mamdani can maintain power and make everyone equally poor.

Recommended

CNN Reporter Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Afghans and the National Guard Attack in DC Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

This is what'll happen when Mamdani fails to deliver: the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) will say the problem is our system of government doesn't give them enough power to deliver on their promises and demand a fundamental change to our rules and laws.

Yes, it is. It's almost like an SNL sketch, frankly.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Reporter Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Afghans and the National Guard Attack in DC Matt Vespa
Seditionist Blue Falcon Democrats Stunned to Be Held Accountable for Their Behavior Kurt Schlichter
Trump Announces Major Move to Prevent Future Terrorist Attacks Jeff Charles
Guess What This IL College Will Do to Students Who Follow Federal Law Amy Curtis
Is This the Greatest Trump Post of All Time? Matt Vespa
'Closed in Its Entirety:' President Trump Issues Warning About Venezuelan Airspace Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Reporter Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Afghans and the National Guard Attack in DC Matt Vespa
Advertisement