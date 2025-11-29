Zohran Mamdani's Still Begging Working Class New Yorkers for Money

There has to come a time when a guy like New York's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani realizes that constantly begging for money — while his parents own a compound in Uganda — is a bad look, right?

Because we're now up to Mamdani's fourth attempt at begging for cash from voters, and we've got to admit it's a bad look, Zohran.

Say yes to more things. pic.twitter.com/OIo0FaqLSM — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 28, 2025

"It might be NO-vember," Mamdani says, "but I'm still saying yes to your donations, so head to Transition 2025 dot com and pitch in whatever you can and lets win a city that everyone can afford."

We're completely not shocked that Mamdani obviously hasn't raised the $4 million he was hoping to after his election. Socialists don't like parting with their money, after all. That's what "tax the rich" is all about, after all.

Leave a donation to help us build a city that works for all of us: https://t.co/r1sDKxX85E — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 28, 2025

Good luck.

So you won’t take money from the wealthy — but you’re fine emptying out working people’s paychecks instead? — NYC Scoop (@NY_Scoop) November 28, 2025

That's what socialists do. The wealthy are his donors. It's the middle and working classes that need to be impoverished so guys like Mamdani can maintain power and make everyone equally poor.

What are you going to be saying yes to, Zohran?



Are you going to say yes when your own comrades call for you to step down after you FAIL on every promise?



Have fun being a sacrificial goat for your own people. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 28, 2025

This is what'll happen when Mamdani fails to deliver: the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) will say the problem is our system of government doesn't give them enough power to deliver on their promises and demand a fundamental change to our rules and laws.

Okay this is objectively hilarious at this point 😆😂 https://t.co/eMX6KAtLRb — Drunckonmillers (@drunckonmillers) November 28, 2025

Yes, it is. It's almost like an SNL sketch, frankly.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

