Here's a List of What Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Allegedly Spent Stolen FEMA On

Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-20) is in a boatload of legal trouble. Last week, she was charged with stealing $5 million in FEMA funds after a billing error resulted in an overpayment to a business she's affiliated with for a COVID-related vaccination staffing contract.

Cherfilus-McCormick also faces censure in and possible expulsion from Congress for her involvement. For her part, Cherfilus-McCormick claims she's innocent and played the race card, accusing prosecutors of "attacking minorities."

Now, a report shows exactly what Cherfilus-McCormick allegedly spent that money on, including a six-figure, three-carat yellow diamond ring.

The list of spending is long and expensive. It includes $2.4 million to Cherfilus-McCormick's consulting company, $1.2 million to a bank account managed by relatives of Cherfilus-McCormick, $830K to a different bank account on which Cherfilus-McCormick is an authorized user, $334K to Nadege Leblanc, who is "accused of having coordinated straw-donor contributions to Cherfilus-McCormick," $190K to a bank account tied to Cherfilus-McCormick's brother's consulting company.

The ring, according to a Tiffany & Co. client advisor, appears to be a "Tiffany Fancy Yellow Single Row Celeste, and the Victoria Band ring." Cherfilus-McCormick is wearing the ring in her official portrait.

Yesterday, a Florida judge set a $60,000 bond and placed travel restrictions on Cherfilus-McCormick, who had to surrender her personal passport. She is allowed to travel from Florida to D.C., Maryland, and the Eastern District of Virginia. She is also allowed to keep her Congressional passport to do certain aspects of her job. A spokesperson for Cherfilus-McCormick said she has no intention of resigning from her office.