Man Stripped of 'World's Strongest Woman' Title

Yesterday, we learned that Jammie Booker, a man, usurped the title "World's Strongest Woman" from actual women during a competition in Texas.

Turns out that the organizers of that event, Strongman Games World Championships, had no idea Booker was a man, and — in light of that revelation — have disqualified Booker and stripped him of the title.

Advertisement

Jammie Booker, trans athlete who won the women’s 2025 Strongman Games World Championship this weekend, has been stripped of his title after organizers were made aware that he is a biological male, which goes against the competition’s rules.https://t.co/rMG7rqRwa7 — Katie Liane (@TheKaterPotater) November 25, 2025

Here's more:

Jammie Booker, the trans-identified male athlete who won the women’s 2025 Strongman Games World Championship over the weekend, has been stripped of his title after organizers were made aware that the biological male had competed in the women’s division, which goes against the competition’s rules. The organizer said in a statement on social media, "It appears that an athlete who is biologically male and who now identifies as female competed in the Women's Open category. Official Strongman officials were unaware of this fact ahead of the competition and we have been urgently investigating since being informed. An attempt has been made to contact the competitor involved but a response has not been received."

In a statement posted to Facebook, Strongman Games World Championships issued a statement that read, "Had we been aware, or had this been declared at any point before or during the competition, this athlete would not have been permitted to compete in the Woman’s Open category. We are clear - competitors can only compete in the category for the biological sex recorded at birth. Official Strongman is inclusive and proud to run events which do not discriminate against athletes based on personal characteristics. Any athlete is welcome. But it is our responsibility to ensure fairness and ensure athletes are assigned to men or women’s categories based on whether they are recorded as male or female at birth."

The statement continued, "The Official Strongman World Championships is an event which is rightly one of the pinnacles of the strength world. We are disappointed on behalf of all those who fairly and legitimately took part that the attention has been taken away from their efforts which deserve celebration, no matter how they performed or where they finished. We stand with them and stand with fairness."

BREAKING: Strongman Games World Championships says they were unaware that Jammie Booker was a MALE pretending to be a woman when he competed in the women’s category and have now DISQUALIFIED him and STRIPPED him of his titles. https://t.co/ziAc47jP4u pic.twitter.com/7aErKN9Q2R — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 25, 2025

It was a welcome moment of refreshing honesty, even if we're not sure how organizers didn't realize Booker was a man from the outset.

This means Andrea Thompson is the winner of the title, and the other women in the competition move up to their rightful places.

So is SHE the winner?!? I hope so and I hope she gets to take the podium! pic.twitter.com/iYbcU731Qk — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) November 26, 2025

Sadly, the podium moment has passed, which is part of why sane people should oppose "trans-identifying men" in women's sports. You don't get to recreate the moment of victory.

Advertisement

I’m glad they are taking action, but this NEVER should have happened in the first place.



Cheek swabs for sex tests are EASY. — josephine (@josephine_now) November 25, 2025

They should be mandatory before any athletic competition, really.

Some expressed doubts that the organizers didn't realize Booker was a man.

https://t.co/vO7EmkWeez he seems quite open about it.

"I'm a 21-year-old trans woman with a history of abuse, struggling to stay true to herself while under the rule of her religious parents." https://t.co/nIneSzQeK9 — Cookie. (@notcookienuhuh) November 25, 2025

And he's been pretty open about being trans.

I find it very hard to believe that the WOMEN competing in the WOMEN'S championship didn't make them aware of the fact they were competing with a MAN. Still, good on them for reversing the decision. https://t.co/rp9m8Gbc1a — Amber Drill (@AmberDrill) November 25, 2025

We wonder about this, because Thompson clearly knew Booker was a man, because she left the podium and appeared to mouth, "This is bulls**t" as she stepped down. We're sure if the actual story is different, women will speak out.

Huge win. Thank you Strongman Games for doing the right thing and standing up for the integrity of women’s sports.



The real champ Andrea Thompson now has the title. https://t.co/cyx8U879uY — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) November 25, 2025

Advertisement

She earned it.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!