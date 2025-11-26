VIP
Tipsheet

Man Stripped of 'World's Strongest Woman' Title

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 26, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini, File

Yesterday, we learned that Jammie Booker, a man, usurped the title "World's Strongest Woman" from actual women during a competition in Texas.

Turns out that the organizers of that event, Strongman Games World Championships, had no idea Booker was a man, and — in light of that revelation — have disqualified Booker and stripped him of the title.

Here's more:

Jammie Booker, the trans-identified male athlete who won the women’s 2025 Strongman Games World Championship over the weekend, has been stripped of his title after organizers were made aware that the biological male had competed in the women’s division, which goes against the competition’s rules.

The organizer said in a statement on social media, "It appears that an athlete who is biologically male and who now identifies as female competed in the Women's Open category. Official Strongman officials were unaware of this fact ahead of the competition and we have been urgently investigating since being informed. An attempt has been made to contact the competitor involved but a response has not been received."

In a statement posted to Facebook, Strongman Games World Championships issued a statement that read, "Had we been aware, or had this been declared at any point before or during the competition, this athlete would not have been permitted to compete in the Woman’s Open category. We are clear - competitors can only compete in the category for the biological sex recorded at birth. Official Strongman is inclusive and proud to run events which do not discriminate against athletes based on personal characteristics. Any athlete is welcome. But it is our responsibility to ensure fairness and ensure athletes are assigned to men or women’s categories based on whether they are recorded as male or female at birth."

The statement continued, "The Official Strongman World Championships is an event which is rightly one of the pinnacles of the strength world. We are disappointed on behalf of all those who fairly and legitimately took part that the attention has been taken away from their efforts which deserve celebration, no matter how they performed or where they finished. We stand with them and stand with fairness."

It was a welcome moment of refreshing honesty, even if we're not sure how organizers didn't realize Booker was a man from the outset.

This means Andrea Thompson is the winner of the title, and the other women in the competition move up to their rightful places.

Sadly, the podium moment has passed, which is part of why sane people should oppose "trans-identifying men" in women's sports. You don't get to recreate the moment of victory.

They should be mandatory before any athletic competition, really.

Some expressed doubts that the organizers didn't realize Booker was a man.

And he's been pretty open about being trans.

We wonder about this, because Thompson clearly knew Booker was a man, because she left the podium and appeared to mouth, "This is bulls**t" as she stepped down. We're sure if the actual story is different, women will speak out.

She earned it.

