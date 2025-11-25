Unemployed Italian Man Busted in 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Pension Scam

This is one of the most bizarre stories we've read, because it's a twisted version of Mrs. Doubtfire meets Hitchcock's Psycho come to life.

Italian woman Graziella Dall’Oglio died at the age of 82...in 2022. But her son, an unidentified 56-year-old man, decided he wanted to keep getting dear old mom's pension. So in a Norman Bates-y move, he kept her body at home, never reported her death to authorities, and disguised himself as the late Dall’Oglio to keep collecting money.

Unemployed son dressed as dead mom to collect her pension in ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ scam while hiding her body at home https://t.co/6BdLlOkfTL pic.twitter.com/6H7BDkA7K6 — New York Post (@nypost) November 25, 2025

Here's more:

An unemployed son impersonated his dead mother to collect thousands of euros a year from her pension in what Italian authorities have dubbed a “Mrs. Doubtfire scandal,” according to local reports. The 56-year-old man, who was not identified, carried out the ruse after his mom died three years ago as he concealed her mummified corpse at their family home, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported. The con artist’s mother, Graziella Dall’Oglio, passed away at 82 years old and her son never reported her death. He instead stuffed her corpse in a sleeping bag and stashed it in the laundry room at their home, the outlet reported.

Not only did the son continue collecting her pension, but he was also so good at impersonating her — down to the hair and makeup — that he renewed her government-issued ID card after her death.

With the pension and properties, the man took home over $60,000 per year. The scam continued for years until a keen-eyed government employee noticed his "masculine" features and reported concerns to management. Only then did authorities compare photos and realize the person who claimed to be Dall’Oglio was not.

Authorities then searched the man's house and found Dall’Oglio's corpse. An autopsy will be performed, although officials said they don't suspect foul play in her death.

She probably died of natural causes, but that will be established by the postmortem. It is a very strange story and very, very sad,” Francesco Aporti, mayor of Borgo Virgilio, told Italian media.

The New York Post said it was unclear if the son had been arrested, but he's being investigated for illegally concealing a body and benefit fraud.

When society rewards fraud and punishes hard work, this is the result. A culture rotting from the inside—because accountability vanished the moment virtue signaling replaced values. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 25, 2025

This is true.

Somalians reading this post right now pic.twitter.com/dplyKjWMUK — jack (@mixcenturion) November 25, 2025

Don't give them any ideas.

Todd Johnson was down on his luck. He was unemployed, living at home, and his mother had just died. Rather than lose it all and end up on the streets, he came up with a crazy plan. Coming soon to a theater near you, Weekend at Mrs. Doubtfire's. https://t.co/1j9E4jnjHw — Stache Autonomy (@StacheAutonomy) November 25, 2025

We'd watch that movie.

It's a little from Column A, and a little from Column B.

