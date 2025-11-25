Former Rolling Stone Editor Says the Dems' Illegal Orders Stunt Reminds Him of...
Tipsheet

Unemployed Italian Man Busted in 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Pension Scam

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 25, 2025 9:30 AM
Elisabetta Baracchi/ANSA via AP

This is one of the most bizarre stories we've read, because it's a twisted version of Mrs. Doubtfire meets Hitchcock's Psycho come to life.

Italian woman Graziella Dall’Oglio died at the age of 82...in 2022. But her son, an unidentified 56-year-old man, decided he wanted to keep getting dear old mom's pension. So in a Norman Bates-y move, he kept her body at home, never reported her death to authorities, and disguised himself as the late Dall’Oglio to keep collecting money.

Here's more:

An unemployed son impersonated his dead mother to collect thousands of euros a year from her pension in what Italian authorities have dubbed a “Mrs. Doubtfire scandal,” according to local reports.

The 56-year-old man, who was not identified, carried out the ruse after his mom died three years ago as he concealed her mummified corpse at their family home, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported.

The con artist’s mother, Graziella Dall’Oglio, passed away at 82 years old and her son never reported her death.

He instead stuffed her corpse in a sleeping bag and stashed it in the laundry room at their home, the outlet reported.

Not only did the son continue collecting her pension, but he was also so good at impersonating her — down to the hair and makeup — that he renewed her government-issued ID card after her death.

With the pension and properties, the man took home over $60,000 per year. The scam continued for years until a keen-eyed government employee noticed his "masculine" features and reported concerns to management. Only then did authorities compare photos and realize the person who claimed to be Dall’Oglio was not.

CRIME ITALY MENTAL HEALTH SOCIAL SECURITY

Authorities then searched the man's house and found Dall’Oglio's corpse. An autopsy will be performed, although officials said they don't suspect foul play in her death. 

She probably died of natural causes, but that will be established by the postmortem. It is a very strange story and very, very sad,” Francesco Aporti, mayor of Borgo Virgilio, told Italian media.

The New York Post said it was unclear if the son had been arrested, but he's being investigated for illegally concealing a body and benefit fraud.

This is true.

Don't give them any ideas.

We'd watch that movie.

It's a little from Column A, and a little from Column B.

