The Peace President: Ukraine Has Agreed to Peace Proposal That Would End War With Russia

On November 21, President Trump proposed a peace deal that would end the years-long Russian-Ukrainian war.

The 28-point proposal would do several things, including confirm Ukraine's sovereignty; conclude a "comprehensive non-aggression agreement" between Russia, Ukraine, and Europe; hold Russia to a commitment not to invade neighboring nations; and keep NATO from further expansion.

The proposal also laid out plans for reintegrating Russia into the global economy, rebuilding Ukraine, and pushing both nations to "implement educational programs...aimed at promoting understanding and tolerance of different cultures."

Now it seems Ukraine is on board with this deal.

🚨 BREAKING: Ukraine has AGREED to a peace proposal with Russia brokered by President Trump’s team with “only minor details outstanding." pic.twitter.com/IGMQjmd7DD — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 25, 2025

"Moments ago, we are learning into CNN from a U.S. official that Ukraine has agreed to a peace proposal with Russia. Saying only 'minor details are outstanding," said anchor Kate Bolduan.

"This as Ukraine's President Zelenskyy though, says that more work needs to be done. Adding to the nuance here, in a post on X, Ukraine's national security secretary writes that the delegations had 'reached a common understanding on the core terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva," Bolduan added.

We appreciate the productive and constructive meetings held in Geneva between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations, as well as President Trump’s steadfast efforts to end the war.



Our delegations reached a common understanding on the core terms of the agreement discussed in… — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) November 25, 2025

Umerov wrote further, "Now we are counting on the support of our European partners in the next steps. We expect the organization of a visit by the President of Ukraine to the United States at the earliest possible date in November to finalize the final stages and reach an agreement with President Trump."

At least seven people were killed in Ukraine and three in Russia in overnight strikes.

The war in Ukraine started back in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, and conflicts broke out in the Donbas region. Things escalated in February 2022 to a full-scale Russian invasion.

On November 19, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ending the war "requires an extensive exchange of serious and realistic ideas."

Ending a complex and deadly war such as the one in Ukraine requires an extensive exchange of serious and realistic ideas. And achieving a durable peace will require both sides to agree to difficult but necessary concessions. That is why we are and will continue to develop a list… — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 20, 2025

Over the weekend, President Trump spoke with reporters outside the White House, telling them, “I would like to get to peace. It should have happened a long time ago. The Ukraine war with Russia should have never happened,” Trump said. “One way or the other, we have to get it ended.”

