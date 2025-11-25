Former Rolling Stone Editor Says the Dems' Illegal Orders Stunt Reminds Him of...
GOP Rep Shuts Down CNN and Their 'Don't Follow Illegal Orders From Trump'...
Senator, If You Can't Handle *This* Question on MSNBC, Then This Anti-Trump Attack...
Katie Couric and Jen Psaki Did Not Just Say That About Trump and...
Dem Senator Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Their Latest Anti-Trump Stunt
Guess Who Won the 'World's Strongest Women' in Austin
Another Democratic Senator Gleefully Endorses That Anti-Trump Insurrectionist Video
Total Failure: Gavin Newsom Pulls the Plug on Broken $450M 911 System
Unemployed Italian Man Busted in 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Pension Scam
Family of Chicago Subway Arson Attack Speaks Out
Here's Why a Hennepin County Judge Overturned a $7.2M Medicaid Fraud Conviction
Remember All the Illegals Sleeping in Airports? The Biden Administration Was Behind It...
Turns Out Leftist Democrat Aftyn Behn Holds Radical Anti-Family, Anti-Women Views As Well
Around the World in 80 Tweets
Tipsheet

The Peace President: Ukraine Has Agreed to Peace Proposal That Would End War With Russia

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 25, 2025 9:15 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

On November 21, President Trump proposed a peace deal that would end the years-long Russian-Ukrainian war.

The 28-point proposal would do several things, including confirm Ukraine's sovereignty; conclude a "comprehensive non-aggression agreement" between Russia, Ukraine, and Europe; hold Russia to a commitment not to invade neighboring nations; and keep NATO from further expansion.

Advertisement

The proposal also laid out plans for reintegrating Russia into the global economy, rebuilding Ukraine, and pushing both nations to "implement educational programs...aimed at promoting understanding and tolerance of different cultures."

Now it seems Ukraine is on board with this deal.

"Moments ago, we are learning into CNN from a U.S. official that Ukraine has agreed to a peace proposal with Russia. Saying only 'minor details are outstanding," said anchor Kate Bolduan.

"This as Ukraine's President Zelenskyy though, says that more work needs to be done. Adding to the nuance here, in a post on X, Ukraine's national security secretary writes that the delegations had 'reached a common understanding on the core terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva," Bolduan added.

Umerov wrote further, "Now we are counting on the support of our European partners in the next steps. We expect the organization of a visit by the President of Ukraine to the United States at the earliest possible date in November to finalize the final stages and reach an agreement with President Trump."

Recommended

Here's Why a Hennepin County Judge Overturned a $7.2M Medicaid Fraud Conviction Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP NATO RUSSIA UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

At least seven people were killed in Ukraine and three in Russia in overnight strikes.

The war in Ukraine started back in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, and conflicts broke out in the Donbas region. Things escalated in February 2022 to a full-scale Russian invasion.

On November 19, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ending the war "requires an extensive exchange of serious and realistic ideas."

Over the weekend, President Trump spoke with reporters outside the White House, telling them, “I would like to get to peace. It should have happened a long time ago. The Ukraine war with Russia should have never happened,” Trump said. “One way or the other, we have to get it ended.”

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Why a Hennepin County Judge Overturned a $7.2M Medicaid Fraud Conviction Amy Curtis
Guess Who Won the 'World's Strongest Women' in Austin Amy Curtis
Former Rolling Stone Editor Says the Dems' Illegal Orders Stunt Reminds Him of Another Hoax Matt Vespa
Total Failure: Gavin Newsom Pulls the Plug on Broken $450M 911 System Amy Curtis
Another Democratic Senator Gleefully Endorses That Anti-Trump Insurrectionist Video Amy Curtis
GOP Rep Shuts Down CNN and Their 'Don't Follow Illegal Orders From Trump' Nonsense Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's Why a Hennepin County Judge Overturned a $7.2M Medicaid Fraud Conviction Amy Curtis
Advertisement