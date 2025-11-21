Eric Swalwell Announces He's Running for Governor of California

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-14) has officially thrown his hat into the ring to replace California's term-limited Gavin Newsom. The announcement follows rumors that circulated earlier in the week that Swalwell would join the race, although, as our own Jeff Charles reported at the time, it seemed Swalwell was merely "considering" a run for governor.

Now it's official.

GOLDEN STATE RACE: Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell launches his 2026 bid to replace term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom. pic.twitter.com/qlRT403yxm — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 21, 2025

Here's more:

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., announced on Thursday he is launching a campaign for California governor in 2026. The congressman and longtime foe of President Donald Trump made the announcement during an appearance on the late-night show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "He’s going to hate tonight’s episode," Swalwell wrote on X in response to a social media post from the president criticizing Kimmel for being "biased" and having "no talent." The Democrat lawmaker vowed to be a "protector and fighter" if elected governor. Swalwell told the San Francisco Chronicle ahead of his announcement that the next governor of the Golden State should have two objectives.

""One, keep Trump out of our homes, streets and lives," Swalwell said, befor adding his second objective is to "write the story of a new California on lower prices, on business growth and modernizing the state."

Here's the announcement on Kimmel.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) announces on Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night that he’s running for governor of California.



(jimmykimmellive on IG) pic.twitter.com/u46k0Vm3YR — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 21, 2025

"I love California. It's the greatest country in the world. Greatest country in the world," Swalwell said. It's a state, but why let facts get in the way?

"But that is why it pisses me off to see Californians running through fields where they work from ICE agents or troops in our streets," he continued. "Or cancer research being cancelled. It is awful to look at. And this great state needs a fighter and a protector, someone who will bring prices down, lift wages up."

Who is Swalwell going to protect? Well, those "Californians" he mentioned are actually illegal immigrants, so probably them. But he also vowed that he and his fellow Democrats would "go after" private citizens who worked with President Trump. Does that include the more than six million actual Californians who voted for the President in 2024?

"And we can say that we're the fourth-largest economy in the world, and I love to brag about that, but what does that mean if you can't afford to live here?" Swalwell asked.

Swalwell's time in Congress has not been without controversy or scandal. He was revealed to have had an affair with a Chinese spy, Christine Fang. He was referred to the DOJ for allegations of mortgage fraud, and conservative groups have filed FEC complaints over his campaign's filings

Swalwell joins a crowded field of Democrats running for governor, including former Rep. Katie Porter, the former CA AG and Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, and businessman Tom Steyer. Republicans Chad Bianco, the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner, and political commentator Steve Hilton have also declared.

