FBI Continues Efforts Against Dangerous Network of Child Predators
Trump Officially Signs Bill Forcing the Release of the Epstein Files
September Jobs Report Exceeds Expectations, Adding 119,000 New Jobs
Kristallnacht’s 87th Anniversary: Honoring the Past, Confronting the Present, Building Tow...
Tipsheet

After Decades of Failed Predictions ABC Pushes New Climate Panic

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 20, 2025 12:00 PM
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

Back in July, CNN reported a poll showing Americans just aren't that worried about climate change. That had to be a devastating blow to Al Gore, Greta Thunberg, and John Kerry. After all, they — and lots of climate activists — have spent years fear-mongering about the planet having a fever that'll drown us all with rising sea levels. 

Climate activists haven't "successfully made the case" to Americans because every single doomsday prediction they've put forth hasn't come to fruition. 

In 1982, Dan Rather said that if we didn't stop using fossil fuels, at least 25 percent of Florida would be underwater. 

We notice that Governor Ron DeSantis doesn't have to swim to work in Tallahassee.

But the Left keeps coming back to the climate change trough, hoping that this time they'll be right and we'll hop on the climate change bandwagon. ABC News is the latest, warning us that global warming could flood "toxic sites" in the U.S.

Here's more:

Sea level rise caused by climate change could cause thousands of toxic sites in the U.S. to flood in the coming decades, according to new research.

Under a high greenhouse gas emissions scenario, more than 5,500 hazardous sites across the U.S. will be at risk of a 1-in-100-year flood by the year 2100, according to a paper published Thursday in Nature. These sites include facilities that handle sewage, toxic waste, oil and gas and other industrial pollutants as well as formerly used defense sites, according to a paper published Thursday in Nature.

Of the the at-risk sites, at least 3,800 locations are projected to flood by 2050, the study found.

Many of the U.S. coastlines are heavily industrialized for a variety of reasons, including access to raw materials and proximity to open seas transportation, Lara Cushing, an associate professor of environmental health science at the University of California Los Angeles and lead author of the paper, told ABC News.

Notice the language. 

"Could cause."

"Projected."

"Scenario."

Judging by the response on social media, Americans remain just as skeptical and unmoved by this alarmism as they were back in July.

They'll blame that on climate change, too.

At least science fiction is entertaining.

We wonder if ABC News realizes we're laughing at them and not with them.

This writer remembers being terrified of acid rain and smog back in 1989. Yet she's still here, Florida is still above the Atlantic, and climate change activists will keep trying to make us afraid of the weather.

