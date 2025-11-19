Biden FBI Stonewalled Congressional Investigation Into Trump's Assassination
Tipsheet

US Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro Offers Amazing Update on Trump's DC Crime Crackdown

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 19, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro shared a great update on the Trump administration's push to clean up the streets of our nation's capital, noting that an approach to crime that actually arrests and jails criminals makes streets safer for law-abiding citizens.

"Here I am in D.C.," Pirro says, "and we're still talking about the surge. It's been a little over three months, from August 7th to November 17, and the number of arrests are 6,362. The number of guns seized are 610 guns."

"Now, you've got to put that into perspective and I'm going to do that by comparing the numbers from what it was in 2023," Pirro continues. "The violent crimes were 60 percent higher in 2023 than they are right now as a result of the surge. Carjackings in 2023 were 80 percent higher. Homicides were 72 percent higher. And violent gun crimes were 75 percent higher."

"The difference even between 90 days before the surge and the surge is dramatic," Pirro says. "It shows the difference that it makes when law enforcement works together, when the focus is making sure that criminals are apprehended, when the deterrent effect of law enforcement being on the street is ever-present, then we're able to really protect the people who live in the district."

CRIME DONALD TRUMP GUN CONTROL LAW AND ORDER SECOND AMENDMENT

Throughout this surge, the Democrats have objected and called the push to enforce our laws "racist" and "fascist." They then turn around and demand more gun control to make our communities safer.

Removing hundreds of illegal guns from the streets and the hands of violent criminals is the only gun control America needs.

Yes, he is. And those lives, by and large, belong to Black men. They are the demographic that makes up the majority of victims of violent crime.

That tide is turning.

