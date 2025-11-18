Portugal Finally Removed Violent Man From Women's Prison After Guards Threatened to Strike

Protesters held a demonstration in Minnesota yesterday, condemning the state's Department of Corrections policy that houses "transgender women" (read: men) in women's prisons. The protesters read letters from incarcerated women who described the worry, abuse, and stress the policy causes. It's a problem throughout the country, and even around the world.

In Portugal, however, prison guards finally got the state to remove a violent transgender man from a women's prison by threatening to strike.

Here's more from Reduxx (emphasis added):

Portugal’s national union for prison staff has threatened to strike after a violent transgender inmate housed in a women’s facility injured five correctional officers. The inmate, born Miguel António and now known as “Raquel Teresa,” has since been transferred back to a men’s institution following what officials described as a prolonged campaign of intimidation against female staff and inmates. According to Sábado, the 48-year-old has been in and out of the prison system since 1993 for a variety of primarily violent offenses. While it is unclear when António began identifying as transgender, Portugal’s Directorate-General for Reintegration and Prison Services (DGRPS) has stated that he has not undergone any medical transition procedures and has only legally changed his name.

According to Reduxx, António has an extensive criminal record, including in both Portugal and France. In the latter, he was convicted of kidnapping and served 15 years in prison. According to Portugal's union for prison guards, António was put in a women's prison in 2011 despite being sentenced for rape. In just the past two months, António reportedly tried to drown a female inmate in a toilet, assaulted another inmate, and assaulted two female prison guards.

António was later moved to a unit designed for mothers and babies, where he set a mattress on fire. Five guards were hospitalized as a result.

After the union threatened to strike, Portuguese authorities finally transferred António to a men's prison.

If that's what it takes, prison guards everywhere should take note.

Women, even women in prison, deserve to be safe and protected from violent criminal men.

