Senator Duckworth Staffer Fired After Allegedly Posing As Lawyer at ICE Facility

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 17, 2025 4:45 PM
Democratic National Convention via AP

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) has reportedly fired a staffer who was alleged to have posed as a lawyer to gain access to an illegal immigrant who was detained at a St. Louis ICE facility.

The letter, signed by Duckworth and addressed to the Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Todd Lyons, reads:

Dear Acting Director Lyons:

I am writing in response to your November 12, letter regarding interactions between an employee of my Senate Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in the St. Louis ICE Field Office. Upon reviewing the matter, I can confirm that neither I nor my leadership team was aware of, authorized, or directed what your letter describes as the employee's conduct. My office has terminated the employment of said employee, effective November 17, 2025.

As Townhall reported on November 12, a staffer named Edward York went to the St. Louis ICE Field Office and said he was the attorney of illegal immigrant Jose Ismael Ayuzo Sandoval. York reportedly tried to secure Sandoval's release and met with him. According to reports, York got Sandoval to sign a G-28 form, which "allows an attorney to represent a client on immigration matters, empowering them to receive official correspondence, communicate with government agencies on their behalf and more."

Some expressed shock that Duckworth fired him.

Others were skeptical of Duckworth's assertion that she knew nothing about York's actions.

As of the writing, Duckworth's X account hasn't posted anything about the story or the firing of her staffer.

