Senator Duckworth Staffer Fired After Allegedly Posing As Lawyer at ICE Facility

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) has reportedly fired a staffer who was alleged to have posed as a lawyer to gain access to an illegal immigrant who was detained at a St. Louis ICE facility.

BREAKING: Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) notifies ICE she has fired a staffer who was accused by ICE of pretending to be the attorney of a previously deported illegal alien in an effort to free him from federal custody. Duckworth tells ICE in letter that she was not aware of, and… pic.twitter.com/Bg0UFzy9x5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 17, 2025

The letter, signed by Duckworth and addressed to the Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Todd Lyons, reads:

Dear Acting Director Lyons: I am writing in response to your November 12, letter regarding interactions between an employee of my Senate Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in the St. Louis ICE Field Office. Upon reviewing the matter, I can confirm that neither I nor my leadership team was aware of, authorized, or directed what your letter describes as the employee's conduct. My office has terminated the employment of said employee, effective November 17, 2025.

As Townhall reported on November 12, a staffer named Edward York went to the St. Louis ICE Field Office and said he was the attorney of illegal immigrant Jose Ismael Ayuzo Sandoval. York reportedly tried to secure Sandoval's release and met with him. According to reports, York got Sandoval to sign a G-28 form, which "allows an attorney to represent a client on immigration matters, empowering them to receive official correspondence, communicate with government agencies on their behalf and more."

Some expressed shock that Duckworth fired him.

I’m actually surprised she fired him. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 17, 2025

Others were skeptical of Duckworth's assertion that she knew nothing about York's actions.

Which Democrat has he been promoted to? Asking for a friend.



Also, if @SenDuckworth expects us to believe she had no idea what her staffer was doing—as much of a control freak AWFL as she is—I have “prime” real estate in the Palisades to sell you. NOT BUYING IT! — ParticipationTrophyWife - (@cynkirkland) November 17, 2025

As of the writing, Duckworth's X account hasn't posted anything about the story or the firing of her staffer.

