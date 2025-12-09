NJ Twins Arrested After Threatening to Hang and Torture DHS Assistant Secretary

Two New Jersey brothers, Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores and Emilio Roman-Flores, twins from Absecon, New Jersey, were arrested Tuesday on charges of issuing terroristic threats to one of the Department of Homeland Security's top spokespeople, Tricia McLaughlin.

The suspects are both American citizens.

"[The Second] Amendment is in place for moments like this. Shoot ICE on sight," one of the brothers posted in response to a tweet by McLaughlin. "We Americans should find you, tar you, feather you, and hang you as we did to anyone serving tyrants before the Revolutionary War."

Another tweet read, "Shoot ICE on sight."

The brothers were arrested only three days after issuing their threats, with ICE Director Todd Lyons telling Fox News Digital their swiftness should serve as a warning to others who think they threaten DHS officials.

"We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. We are not afraid of you," he said. "If you threaten our law enforcement or DHS officials, we will hunt you down, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Emilio is charged with multiple offenses, among them unlawful possession of an assault weapon, prohibited weapons possession, conspiracy, terroristic threats, criminal coercion, and cyber harassment.

His brother, Ricardo, was only charged with one count of conspiracy to commit terroristic threats.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

