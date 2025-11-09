DOJ Is Trying to Investigate Stephen Miller's Doxxer – Democrat Officials Are Trying to Stop Them

Democratic officials are reportedly hampering a Justice Department investigation into an individual believed to have doxxed and stalked White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Advertisement

The case centers on 66-year-old Barbara Wien, a retired professor and activist. She is accused of posting flyers in Miller’s Virginia neighborhood that listed his home address and referred to him as a “Nazi.” The flyers claimed Miller is “wanted for crimes against humanity” and displayed a QR code linking to an activist Instagram account.

The Justice Department's push to investigate a progressive activist accused of doxxing top Trump adviser Stephen Miller has been stymied by two judges and a Virginia prosecutor, according to court records and state and federal law enforcement sourceshttps://t.co/ifF7NV1pGz — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) November 7, 2025

Video footage captured Wien making a gesture toward Miller’s wife, pointing to her own eyes and then back at Miller, which means “I’m watching you.” Police officers later seized Wien’s phone as they investigated the matter.

Now, two judges and a Virginia prosecutor have been trying to stop the DOJ’s investigation into Wien, Axios reported.

Why it matters: The case — ostensibly a battle over free speech rights — exposes the sharp partisan divide between Northern Virginia's Democratic resistance and President Trump's MAGA government, just across the Potomac River. Driving the news: Late Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Lindsey Vaala denied the FBI's petition for a warrant to search the smartphone owned by the suspect in the case, a 66-year-old retiree named Barbara Wien. The Justice Department plans to appeal, a source told Axios.

The FBI wants to examine Wien's phone to see if she lied to investigators or was part of a group that might pose a risk to Miller and his family. Weeks earlier, in a related state investigation, a progressive prosecutor in Arlington, Va., made an unusual request by essentially siding with the defense to persuade a state judge to limit the search and keep the data from the FBI.

A progressive prosecutor in Arlington, VA, sided with Wien’s defense and tried to convince a state judge to further limit the investigation to prevent the FBI from obtaining information that might be critical to the case, according to Axios. A senior White House official said the judge believes Miller “deserves this, so it shouldn’t be investigated.”

Some retired prof is trying to get him murdered with “Stephen Miller is a Nazi and here’s his address” fliers.



Full-throated support from local Democrats and tacit support of natl. media.



Here’s why: https://t.co/KaunTiWG0B pic.twitter.com/ISe8YfFOiC — Carter Stewart 🧊 (@cart_stew) November 4, 2025

The individual further stated that this is only “about gathering evidence to see if there should be an arrest,” but “the judges are blocking it.”

On the other side, Wien’s attorney argued that her client did not break any laws and accused the Justice Department of trying to silence her. She further stated that her phone is being “unlawfully held.”

If Wien was posting flyers showing Miller’s address, that is certainly cause for an investigation. If this had happened to a Biden administration official, there is absolutely no way that two Virginia judges and a prosecutor would try to stymie such an investigation

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.