Tom Homan Takes Catholic Bishops to the Cleaners Over Video Condemning Deportations

Back in January, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) came out and condemned the Trump administration's plans to deport illegal immigrants from America.

At the time, Vice President J.D. Vance slammed the USCCB and asked whether or not their move was motivated by money or other concerns, "And I think that the US Conference of Catholic Bishops needs to actually look in the mirror a little bit and recognize that when they receive over $100 million to help resettle illegal immigrants, are they worried about humanitarian concerns.

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops received half a billion dollars from the Biden admin for resettling the border invasion force. (https://t.co/V1KwTEfkZa)



This is about money. It’s always been about money. https://t.co/axBAJMyVKN — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 14, 2025

It was always about the money.

Now the USCCB is back and condemning the Trump administration once again in a video decrying the mass deportatons.

NEW: Following Pope Leo XIV's lead, the U.S. bishops release a new video condemning the Trump-Vance White House’s “inhumane” deportation raids. pic.twitter.com/EXEPVupcCH — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) November 13, 2025

Here also we'd like to remind you what the Catechism of the Catholic Church actually says about immigration and immigration enforcement (emphasis added):

2241 The more prosperous nations are obliged, to the extent they are able, to welcome the foreigner in search of the security and the means of livelihood which he cannot find in his country of origin. Public authorities should see to it that the natural right is respected that places a guest under the protection of those who receive him. Political authorities, for the sake of the common good for which they are responsible, may make the exercise of the right to immigrate subject to various juridical conditions, especially with regard to the immigrants’ duties toward their country of adoption. Immigrants are obliged to respect with gratitude the material and spiritual heritage of the country that receives them, to obey its laws and to assist in carrying civic burdens.

America is broke, yet it spends billions on illegal immigrants who often break our laws and fail to contribute back to the economy. Illegal immigrants don't follow our laws, starting with the immigration laws at our border, and many commit other violent crimes while here.

Border Czar Tom Homan was having none of it, and blasted the Catholic Church.

Tom Homan reacts to Catholic Bishops on immigration: "I'm saying it not only as the Border Czar, I'll say it as a Catholic, I think they need to spend time fixing the Catholic Church." pic.twitter.com/6kIQCAVJBj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 14, 2025

"So according to them, the message we send to the whole world is that if you cross the border illegally, which is a crime—don't worry about it," Homan said. "We have a right to secure our borders like they've got the right to secure their facilities. You can't do that without being arrested. Matter of fact, the penalties for entering their facilities are much worse than ours."

Homan added, "I'm saying it not only as the Border Czar. I'll say it as a Catholic, I think they need to spend time fixing the Catholic Church."

He's right. The Vatican has some of the strictest border policies and immigration laws in the world. There's no asylum, no immigration pathway, and the citizenship of cardinals and families who work in the Vatican is revoked once they leave office.

What's that whole saying about he who is without sin casting the first stone and all that?

