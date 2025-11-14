Louisiana Girl Expelled for Altercation With Classmates Who Shared AI-Generated Images of Her

A 13-year-old girl was expelled from her Louisiana middle school after she allegedly hit one of the boys who had been disseminating AI-generated nudes of her around the school, and the school is defending the decision, although amending the expulsion slightly, despite backlash from the girl's parents and the community.

A Louisiana middle school is doubling down on its decision to expel a 13-year-old girl victimized by male classmates who allegedly created and shared AI-generated nude photos of her around campus. The eighth-grader at Sixth Ward Middle School was accused of hitting one of the boys on the bus heading home after they continued to taunt her and trade the images featuring her face on a naked body, even after she reported the harassment to school officials, according to her lawyers. The Lafourche Parish County School District expelled the teen over the physical altercation in late August, not long after the school year started. Now her family is planning to sue the school board for failing to protect their daughter and instead punishing her.

According to attorneys for the girl's family, the boys involved in sharing the images and bullying her have gone unpunished by the school. However, The New York Post reports one of the boys was slapped with ten counts of "unlawful dissemination of images created by artificial intelligence." Those charges were first filed in September but not made public until November 10, five days after a school board hearing about the girl's expulsion.

In a statement on Facebook, the Lafourche Parish County Sheriff’s Office said, "Sheriff Craig Webre announced one student has been charged in an ongoing investigation into an incident involving students at Sixth Ward Middle School. A male student has been charged with sharing explicit photos of other students created by artificial intelligence. On August 26, 2025, detectives opened an investigation in conjunction with the school administrative staff after some male students had reportedly shared fake nude photos of female students on a school bus and at school. This led to an altercation on a school bus involving one of the male students and one of the female students."

During that hearing, attorney Benjamin Comeaux asked the board, "What is she supposed to do? She’s reported it to the people who are supposed to protect her, but she was victimized?"

Board member Valerie Bourgeois defended the expulsion and said the girl shouldn't have hit the boy, but instead "settled their differences outside of school."

Superintendent Jarrod Martin refused to revoke the expulsion, but did amend it so that the girl could return to school on a probationary basis. "Sometimes in life, we can be both victims and perpetrators. Sometimes in life, horrible things happen to us, and we get angry and do things." He called it "hard to defend" the girl's actions.

The girl's father blasted the school board, saying, "The expulsion was way too extreme for a little girl who has never been in trouble in her life. A suspension would’ve been perfectly fine with me and I would’ve never said anything because I always believe in accountability, which is why I’m still pushing this issue."

Lafourche County Sheriff Craig Webre said the girl will not face charges in the incident.

