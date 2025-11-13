Katie Couric Fails Miserably Trying to Bait John Fetterman Into Saying This About...
Tipsheet

American Airlines Flight Carrying Four Congressmen Diverted Thanks to Unruly Passenger

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 13, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

The tolerant Left strikes again.

An American Airlines flight carrying four Congressmen had to be diverted thanks to an unruly passenger who objected to their presence on the airplane.

Here's more:

A plane carrying four members of Congress to Washington, DC, to vote on ending the government shutdown was diverted due to a “disruptive passenger” who later declared to fellow flyers, “We live in a fascist state.”

Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.) posted on X on Tuesday 

that the American Airlines flight carrying him along with three Republicans from the Grand Canyon State — Reps. Eli Crane, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar — was forced to make an “emergency stop in Kansas City” after an unruly passenger caused a disturbance following takeoff from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The flight had been in the air for about 2 hours and 41 minutes when it was diverted to Kansas City International Airport, landing safely around 6:15 p.m., according to Flight Aware.

Here's Rep. Stanton's post:

Related:

Stanton also posted video of the incident.

As she was exiting the plane, the unidentified woman told the plane, "We live in a fascist state."

In a statement to the press, American Airlines said, "On Nov. 11, American Airlines flight 1218, with service from Phoenix (PHX) to Washington, DC (DCA), diverted to Kansas City (MCI) due to a disruptive customer. Law enforcement met the flight and removed the customer, and the flight later re-departed for DCA, where it landed normally. We thank our customers for their patience and our crew members for their professionalism." 

