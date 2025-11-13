American Airlines Flight Carrying Four Congressmen Diverted Thanks to Unruly Passenger

The tolerant Left strikes again.

An American Airlines flight carrying four Congressmen had to be diverted thanks to an unruly passenger who objected to their presence on the airplane.

Advertisement

American Airlines flight carrying 4 Congressmen diverted over disruptive passenger who shouted about ‘fascist state’ https://t.co/CsSYie1MVl pic.twitter.com/yE6vkzctoY — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2025

Here's more:

A plane carrying four members of Congress to Washington, DC, to vote on ending the government shutdown was diverted due to a “disruptive passenger” who later declared to fellow flyers, “We live in a fascist state.” Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.) posted on X on Tuesday that the American Airlines flight carrying him along with three Republicans from the Grand Canyon State — Reps. Eli Crane, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar — was forced to make an “emergency stop in Kansas City” after an unruly passenger caused a disturbance following takeoff from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The flight had been in the air for about 2 hours and 41 minutes when it was diverted to Kansas City International Airport, landing safely around 6:15 p.m., according to Flight Aware.

Here's Rep. Stanton's post:

Flying to DC rn to vote no on CR that fails to lower health care costs. @RepEliCrane, @RepAndyBiggsAZ & @RepGosar all on this flight. We’re making emergency stop in Kansas City to remove disruptive passenger. None of my colleagues is the disruptor. Freedom Caucus losing its mojo. — Greg Stanton (@gregstantonaz) November 12, 2025

Stanton also posted video of the incident.

On a serious note, thank you Kansas City police for handling the situation professionally and without incident. pic.twitter.com/crhr4yKUZg — Greg Stanton (@gregstantonaz) November 12, 2025

As she was exiting the plane, the unidentified woman told the plane, "We live in a fascist state."

In a statement to the press, American Airlines said, "On Nov. 11, American Airlines flight 1218, with service from Phoenix (PHX) to Washington, DC (DCA), diverted to Kansas City (MCI) due to a disruptive customer. Law enforcement met the flight and removed the customer, and the flight later re-departed for DCA, where it landed normally. We thank our customers for their patience and our crew members for their professionalism."

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!