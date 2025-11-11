VIP
Tipsheet

Democrat With the Nazi Tattoo Wants Chuck Schumer to Resign Over Shutdown Deal

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 11, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Caleb Jones

This is rich. Graham Platner, the Democratic candidate running for Senate in Maine, believes Chuck Schumer should resign. 

Platner, who is not only a radical Leftist with anti-police and pro-socialist views, thinks the Schumer Shutdown didn't last long enough 

"It's gray, rainy, and dreary. But more importantly, it is a bleak morning for millions of American families because last night, some Senate Democrats caved. They caved and they voted with Republicans," Platner began dramatically.

"And now, up to 20 million Americans are going to watch their healthcare premiums double, triple, and in some cases quadruple," Platner continued. "Now we're on a path to watch 15 million Americans possibly lose access to healthcare insurance in the first place."

"This happened because Chuck Schumer failed in his job yet again," Platner said. "Because they do not understand that when we fight, we win. When we hold the line for working families, for working people, we win. But they don't get this."

Of course, Platner completely ignores the role the Democrats played in spiking insurance costs. Democrats passed Obamacare without a single Republican vote. Democrats passed the COVID-era Obamacare subsidies and their sunset date, again without a single Republican vote.

Because reasons.

Yeah, Platner might want to sit this one out.

Democrats like Platner enjoyed the suffering of Americans who were going without paychecks, those impacted by airline cancellations, TSA delays, and chaos at the airports, and they enjoyed the 42 million who were relying on SNAP for groceries.

They believed that was all leverage they could use to get trillions for illegal immigrant healthcare, PBS/NPR, and LGBTQ or climate change programs in foreign countries. They got none of that in the deal to end the shutdown, and that's a win for Americans.

