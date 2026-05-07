U.S. Launches 'Self-Defense' Strikes on Iran

Roy Cooper Could Be Getting a New Nickname...and It's Not Good
Roy Cooper Could Be Getting a New Nickname...and It's Not Good
We Have More Info on the Cruise Ship Riddled With Hantavirus. It's Not Good.
We Have More Info on the Cruise Ship Riddled With Hantavirus. It's Not...
Rutgers Pulls Commencement Speaker Over Anti-Israel Posts
Rutgers Pulls Commencement Speaker Over Anti-Israel Posts
VIP
The Press Now Sees Problems With Kash Patel Gifting Bourbon; Voting In a Primary Makes One MAGA Exremists
The Press Now Sees Problems With Kash Patel Gifting Bourbon; Voting In a...
VIP
Tele-ICUs Are a Real Healthcare Crisis
Tele-ICUs Are a Real Healthcare Crisis
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Shows How He Really Feels About Conservatives
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Shows How He Really Feels About Conservatives
Were Wisconsin Poll Workers Fired for Doing Their Jobs?
Were Wisconsin Poll Workers Fired for Doing Their Jobs?
A Federal Court Just Handed Gov. Greg Abbott a Win in His Fight Against CAIR
A Federal Court Just Handed Gov. Greg Abbott a Win in His Fight...
VIP
California May Be a Deep Blue State, But Its Republicans Are Becoming Forces to Be Reckoned With
California May Be a Deep Blue State, But Its Republicans Are Becoming Forces...
Katie Porter Doubles Down on Providing Taxpayer Funded Healthcare for Illegal Aliens
Katie Porter Doubles Down on Providing Taxpayer Funded Healthcare for Illegal Aliens
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Vows to Complete the Border Wall by 2027
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Vows to Complete the Border Wall by 2027
Federal Court Strikes Down Trump's 10 Percent Global Tariffs
Federal Court Strikes Down Trump's 10 Percent Global Tariffs
Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to $16M Student Aid Heist Using 1,200+ Fake Students Across 24 States
Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to $16M Student Aid Heist Using 1,200+ Fake Students...
Congressman's Aide Allegedly Collected $31K in Pandemic Unemployment — While Working for Congress
Congressman's Aide Allegedly Collected $31K in Pandemic Unemployment — While Working for C...
Tipsheet

U.S. Launches 'Self-Defense' Strikes on Iran

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 07, 2026 6:30 PM
U.S. Launches 'Self-Defense' Strikes on Iran
AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File

U.S. Central Command said that U.S forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and fired back in self-defense on Thursday. 

None of the attacks hit U.S. assets, according to CENTCOM. 

Advertisement

"CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces," the group posted. 

The news follows as the U.S. blockades the Strait of Hormuz. 

On Monday, a Chinese tanker was reportedly struck by an Iranian projectile. 


Recommended

The Mass Exodus of New York's Wealthy Has Begun, and Mamdani's Response Is Infuriating Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

On Wednesday, Trump threatened to start bombing Iran again if it didn't agree to forfeit its nuclear materials. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Mass Exodus of New York's Wealthy Has Begun, and Mamdani's Response Is Infuriating Amy Curtis
We Have More Info on the Cruise Ship Riddled With Hantavirus. It's Not Good. Matt Vespa
Federal Court Strikes Down Trump's 10 Percent Global Tariffs Scott McClallen
Roy Cooper Could Be Getting a New Nickname...and It's Not Good Matt Vespa
The Democratic Party Is Dead, Long Live the Jacobins! Victor Davis Hanson
Democrats Say 'Heil Platner!' Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Mass Exodus of New York's Wealthy Has Begun, and Mamdani's Response Is Infuriating Amy Curtis
Advertisement