U.S. Launches 'Self-Defense' Strikes on Iran

U.S. Central Command said that U.S forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and fired back in self-defense on Thursday.

None of the attacks hit U.S. assets, according to CENTCOM.

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"CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces," the group posted.

The news follows as the U.S. blockades the Strait of Hormuz.

On Monday, a Chinese tanker was reportedly struck by an Iranian projectile.

Confirmed. Chinese owned ship struck by Iran 🇮🇷 in the Strait of Hormuz. With friends like these… https://t.co/qIuBrU9EPl — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) May 7, 2026





NEW: US military just carried out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Port and Bandar Abbas: Senior US official tells me, but this is NOT a restarting of the war.



MORE — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) May 7, 2026

A senior US official tells me that it was a US military strike on Iran’s Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas moments ago but added this is NOT a restarting of the war or end to the ceasefire.



The strike on one of Iran’s oil ports comes two days after Iran fired 15 ballistic and cruise… https://t.co/tAcmuSbd51 — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) May 7, 2026

BREAKING: The US military conducted strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Port and Bandar Abbas, according to Fox News. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 7, 2026

The US Military Just Conducted Strikes On Iran's Qeshm Port and Bandar Abbas According to the Chief National Security Correspondent for Fox News. — Kagan.Dunlap (@Kagan_M_Dunlap) May 7, 2026

On Wednesday, Trump threatened to start bombing Iran again if it didn't agree to forfeit its nuclear materials.

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JUST IN - U.S. military launched attacks on the Iranian ports of Qeshm and Abbas — Fox — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 7, 2026

A U.S. Sailor signals as an EA-18G Growler takes off from the flight deck of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). Bush is operating with more than 20 U.S. warships enforcing the blockade against Iran. pic.twitter.com/zAqTwjAJlN — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 7, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: Iran is FURIOUSLY claiming that the US military has disabled a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz — and claims the regime launched strikes on US Navy ships in response



Iran bluffs that the US "RETREATED" 🤡



As always CENTCOM will provide the ACCURATE depiction of what… pic.twitter.com/jqaLPpcBP4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 7, 2026

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