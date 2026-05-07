Roy Cooper Could Be Getting a New Nickname...and It's Not Good

I understand: North Carolina’s Senate race is the most likely to switch to the Democrats in November. Former Gov. Roy Cooper remains extremely popular in the state. He’s raising a lot of campaign funds, and he has a solid lead over Republican Michael Watley. However, that doesn’t mean his policies shouldn’t be examined closely, especially after this report about Cooper’s widespread prisoner releases during the COVID pandemic. Michael Dukakis was heavily criticized by Republicans for his soft-on-crime stance, like granting weekend passes to convicted murderers, which made Willie Horton a household name. Will Cooper become the South’s Michael Dukakis?

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Cooper released some 3,500 prisoners, half of whom have reoffended, with some committing murder. North Carolina wasn’t the only state to do this; it doesn’t make it right. And the activist groups who sued for the en masse release of criminals from our jails during the COVID pandemic, which every liberal thought was the Black Death on steroids (it was not), are also to blame (via NY Post):

A mass release of North Carolina prisoners under Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper during the COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating effect on public safety — with nearly half of the sprung inmates going on to commit more crimes, according to a Post review of state records and reports. At least 3,500 convicts were released as part of a little-known settlement between Cooper’s administration and civil rights groups in February 2021 — and The Post found more than 600 of those later committed serious felonies like homicides, sex offenses, or other violent crimes. A staggering 18 of the prisoners released have been charged with murder in the four years since. In all, North Carolina’s Sentencing and Policy Advisory Commission found in a 2024 report that the recidivism rate for the 3,500 released as part of the settlement was 48%, higher than the rate for the nearly 13,000 released over the course of fiscal year 2021 (44%). Among them is Tyrell Brace, who was arrested and charged with the murder of Elante’ Thompson, 23, on Jan. 29, 2022, after being set free in July 2021 following multiple jail stints over the preceding decade for grand larcenies, breaking and entering, and assault by strangulation of a female with an unborn child.

Some of the people released were already murderers, so I don’t see how anyone could be shocked by this report. Crime prompted North Carolina to become part of a national conversation about public policy after the brutal murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte last summer. Zarutska was taking local transit, coming home from a local pizzeria where she worked, when she was stabbed to death by Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr., who shouted with pride that he got that white girl before exiting the train. He’s since been ruled incompetent to stand trial, which is another injustice to justice.

Mr. Cooper released Mr. Brown, by the way.

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