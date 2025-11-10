SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
Tim Kaine Admits Democrats Used the Schumer Shutdown to Win Last Week's Elections

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 10, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Tim Kaine (D-VA) has just admitted that, while he cast a "No" vote on the Continuing Resolution deal that passed through the Senate last night, he has no idea why. And — on top of it all — he unintentionally admitted Democrats dragged out the Schumer Shutdown to help their party in last week's election.

"I didn't fully understand how dug in [Republicans] were," Kaine said. "I was so focused on the Virginia elections, I wasn't in this discussion on healthcare to see how dug in they were."

"I need a moratorium on mischief," Kaine continued. "Others are working on the healthcare thing. I trust them. Others are working on the approps thing. I trust them. I need a moratorium on mischief. Because if we vote to open, and then the immediate step next week is Donald Trump fires a lot more people, it's going to blow up trust to get the full year deal."

Kaine added, "So I've been preaching this moratorium on mischief for a month. I think partly why did they finally give me the moratorium on mischief on RIFs? They needed my vote. But they also saw the election on Tuesday."

The Knives Are Out for Chuck Schumer Amy Curtis
Now, this writer is pretty politically aware, and this is the first time she's heard of Tim Kaine's demand for a "moratorium on mischief."

And here's the thing: Kaine wasn't on the ballot in Virginia. He won his election last year and isn't up for reelection until 2030. His job was to be in the Senate and know what was going on with the CR and the Schumer Shutdown.

Hillary Clinton wanted Kaine to be a heartbeat away from the presidency, too.

We don't believe him. At all.

Democrats have said people are starving and suffering for weeks, and Kaine couldn't be bothered.

For a guy who said our rights come from the government and not God, you'd think he'd take that job very seriously. You'd think wrong.

"But they also saw the election on Tuesday," Kaine said. That's an admission of where Democrats' priorities were last week: using the Schumer Shutdown to push voters to the polls in the election. That's what this was all about.

