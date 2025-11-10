VIP
Normal People Don't Care About Republican Infighting
'Insanely Irresponsible:' Scott Jennings Blasts Democrats' Over 'Purely Political' Schumer Shutdown

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 10, 2025 11:00 AM
The end of the Schumer Shutdown is in sight, following a deal struck in the Senate last night. Several Democrats are unhappy about it, including Hakeem Jeffries and Bernie Sanders. Democrats are also pushing a new narrative about the deal, namely that it's bad for American families, signaling there may still be a fight in the House over reopening the government.

It's understandable, in some ways, because Democrats pushed for a whole bunch of things, including free healthcare for illegal immigrants, a re-funding of PBS/NPR, and woke LGBTQ or climate change programs in foreign countries. When that failed to gain traction, they pivoted to the Obamacare subsidy fiasco — one of their own creation. 

All the while, they were screaming about how mean Republicans were making Americans suffer, despite the fact Republicans voted more than a dozen times to end the shutdown, while Democrats proudly begged that they were using Americans' suffering as political leverage.

Scott Jennings went on CNN last night to blast the Democrats for dragging out the Schumer Shutdown for so long, hurting people in the process. He called it on Tuesday after the election.

"I'm sure Democrats will be more than happy to open the government now. The election's over."

Jennings also called the Democrats' behavior "insanely irresponsible."

"In the beginning, Democrats absolutely did want to repeal part of the Big Beautiful Bill that does strictly prohibit illegal aliens from getting Medicaid benefits. That's a separate issue from SNAP," Jennings said.

"Look, what happened tonight is what's been happening. Republicans have repeatedly voted to fund SNAP. Democrats have been voting to not fund SNAP by, of course, voting to keep the government closed," Jennings continued. "And only a handful of Democrats tonight voted to fund SNAP."

"If this were really about SNAP, if it were really about starving families, Democrats on Twitter and Democrats on social media and Democrats on some of the other networks wouldn't be having the meltdown that they're having tonight," Jennings added. 

"It's pretty shocking really that they held these SNAP beneficiaries hostage," Jennings said. "And now, here at the end of it, again it's all political. They got nothing. They held these poor people hostage and literally got nothing. They got nothing except a bunch of anxiety and a bunch of pain throughout the American people. Terrible."

