WI Senator Ron Johnson: Democrats Are in a Complete State of Denial Over Disastrous Obamacare

Democrats are playing the blame game about Obamacare. It was their party that, without a single Republican vote, forced the so-called "Affordable Care Act" on the American people. And most recently, it was Democrats who voted for increased COVID-related Obamacare premium subsidies and for the sunset provision that's coming back to bite the American people on the butt.

But Democrats have no choice but to blame Republicans because if they owned up to the destruction their healthcare scheme has wrought, they'd be run out of office.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) is not letting Democrats forget, however, and he's not letting Senator Dick Blumenthal (D-CT) play dumb about the destruction Obamacare has caused:

Democrats are in a complete state of denial about the damage done by Obamacare:



Senator Blumenthal: “I don’t know of anyone who has been harmed by Obamacare.”



Huh? What about…



• Disabled children stuck on home healthcare waiting lists, crowded out by able-bodied adults.

•… pic.twitter.com/z1Mn9W8W83 — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) November 7, 2025

The entire post reads:

Huh? What about… • Disabled children stuck on home healthcare waiting lists, crowded out by able-bodied adults. • Employees whose companies dropped group coverage, forcing them into unaffordable Obamacare exchanges. Even the Democrats’ own hearing witness… • Was forced into the exchanges in 2016 when her employer dropped coverage. • Paid $12,000/year for a silver plan in 2016. • Switched to a cheaper bronze plan with a $14,000 deductible. • Had to take out an $18,000 home equity loan to cover medical bills that the bronze plan didn’t cover. @SenBlumenthal needs to open his eyes and see the real damage Obamacare has done to the American people.

"I don’t know of anyone who has been harmed by Obamacare," Blumenthal said.

Johnson brought the receipts.

"There was an excellent article in the Wall Street Journal talking about—written by a father with a 17-year-old severely autistic child. God bless his family; they're taking care of him at home. They were just hoping for home health care. They were on a 10-year waiting list because you're being crowded out by those single-age Medicaid expansion beneficiaries," Johnson said.

He also talked about Ms. Verstegen, "In 2019, she was paying $1,000 a month," Johnson began. "She couldn't afford it, so she had to go to an Obamacare policy that she could afford at 250 bucks per month with the $14,000 deductible. And she and her husband took out an $18,000 home equity line of credit." Johnson then addressed Ms. Verstegen, "Again, I feel sorry for you. You are a victim of Obamacare. There lot of victims of Obamacare. Okay?"

Johnson continued, "But until we get people on the other side of the aisle who are willing to admit what a miserable failure Obamacare is, and structural reforms need to be made — again, I'm not gonna sign up with throwing hundreds of billions of dollars more to just paint over the rusty structure."

