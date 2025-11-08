Here's What Trump Did After That Pharma Executive Collapsed in the Oval Office
'I Lived Behind the Iron Curtain:' Man Who Fled Communism Warns New Yorkers About What's Coming

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 08, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Steffi Loos

The Left loves to tell us we have to listen to people's "lived experiences" to understand and respect them. That's all well and good, but they also want to make those "lived experiences" the basis for laws and often stripping people of their rights (including the right to free speech).

But when those "lived experiences" don't support the Left's narrative, they ignore them. Like this man, who grew up behind the Iron Curtain.

As we have repeatedly shown, socialism always fails. Venezuela has a 70 percent poverty rate today, despite being one of the world's wealthiest nations just a few decades ago. People who lived under, and fled, socialism know what it's like. It's oppressive, totalitarian, and rife with poverty and violence.

The Left will argue that "real socialism hasn't been tried," but it has. "Real socialism" always follows the same pattern of corruption, violence, and economic collapse.

Author Ayn Rand described the "differences" between socialism and communism better than we ever could: "There is no difference between communism and socialism, except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: communism proposes to enslave men by force, socialism—by vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide."

