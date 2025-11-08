'I Lived Behind the Iron Curtain:' Man Who Fled Communism Warns New Yorkers About What's Coming

The Left loves to tell us we have to listen to people's "lived experiences" to understand and respect them. That's all well and good, but they also want to make those "lived experiences" the basis for laws and often stripping people of their rights (including the right to free speech).

But when those "lived experiences" don't support the Left's narrative, they ignore them. Like this man, who grew up behind the Iron Curtain.

MUST WATCH: Man who lived under communism has WARNING for New Yorkers about to elect Mamdani. "I lived behind the Iron Curtain. To want socialism is one of the dumbest things anyone can say." 🚨 pic.twitter.com/aYALWAibyT — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) November 4, 2025

As we have repeatedly shown, socialism always fails. Venezuela has a 70 percent poverty rate today, despite being one of the world's wealthiest nations just a few decades ago. People who lived under, and fled, socialism know what it's like. It's oppressive, totalitarian, and rife with poverty and violence.

Socialism is like a fairytale story; the illusion of it is much better than the reality of it.



Once you’ve lived it, you know that it has never worked, will never work, and can never work. — Benny Hill (@BennyHillPosts) November 6, 2025

The Left will argue that "real socialism hasn't been tried," but it has. "Real socialism" always follows the same pattern of corruption, violence, and economic collapse.

Do your research: communism is the NOT the same as socialism. Russia was not socialist! https://t.co/fyIDBXacoa — sangmo ("Brazen Hussy") (@sangmo) November 6, 2025

Author Ayn Rand described the "differences" between socialism and communism better than we ever could: "There is no difference between communism and socialism, except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: communism proposes to enslave men by force, socialism—by vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide."

