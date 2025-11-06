The UK's Backdoor Plan to Ban Car Ownership

Years ago, Rush Limbaugh warned that the fall of the Berlin Wall wasn't the end of socialism. He predicted with frightening accuracy that the world's commies would rebrand their efforts as environmentalism. In the 30-plus years since the U.S.S.R. went belly up, Limbaugh has repeatedly been proven right.

It's no coincidence that every single "green" climate plan comes straight out of Marx. That's by design. And if the Left can't enact their agenda outright, they find backdoor ways to achieve their agenda. Leftists hate private ownership of, well, anything. But they especially hate car ownership. You have tremendous freedom with a car. They much prefer to herd us all into public transport.

In the U.K., the socialist ruling class is pushing ahead with a scheme to tax mileage, which will make driving cars prohibitively expensive for people. And no, it's not gas-cars. This is electric vehicles, too. So it's not entirely a green environmental scam. It's a full-blow socialist power grab.

Resentful socialists know they can’t actually ban motor vehicles, so they make it prohibitively expensive to get in one.



I loathe these people. https://t.co/zi4AeDv4GI — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) November 5, 2025

Here's more:

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers will be hit with a new pay-per-mile tax in the Budget, The Telegraph can reveal. Under current plans, to be announced by the Chancellor on Nov 26, drivers of electric cars will be charged 3p per mile on top of other road taxes. The scheme, set to kick in from 2028 after a consultation, will mean the average driver faces paying an extra £250 a year - which the president of the AA said risked becoming “a poll tax on wheels”. The Treasury will make the move amid falling fuel duty revenue as people move from petrol to electric cars. Up to six million people are set to be driving EVs by the time the tax comes in.

Electric vehicles aren't cheap to begin with, and now that the socialists have taxed and banned gas-powered cars, they're coming for your "eco-friendly" vehicles too, until normal people simply can't afford to own them.

According to The Telegraph, gas-powered vehicle owners pay about £600 per year, so this is a move to make things "fair."

Eliminating the tax on gas-powered cars would do that, too.

And while this tax will start out low, socialists will continue jacking it up until they price everyone who they don't want driving out of the market.

Reform leader Richard Tice slammed the plan and Reeves, saying, "Rachel Reeves promised not to come back for more taxes. She lied. Not content with hammering farmers, pensioners and schools, she now has motorists in her sights. For years, net zero zealots have promised massive savings for motorists if they transitioned to electric vehicles, but that’s turning out to be completely false.”

Private car ownership is a symbol of freedom and independence that socialists despise... https://t.co/XwRcnHL5DE — Keeper of the fire (@Keeperofthefir2) November 6, 2025

Yes, it is. Just like private homeownership.

"You'll own nothing and you'll like it" is the mantra of the socialists. And if we don't push back, they'll take everything from us, one mileage tax at a time.

