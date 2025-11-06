Scholten's SNAP Slip-Up: 'It's Taxpayers' Money' (So Why Won't Dems Release It?)

As the Schumer Shutdown continues and the fight over SNAP benefits rages on, Democrats are becoming more desperate to blame Republicans for the mess. But the reality is, Democrats are keeping the government shut down, and Democrats are preventing the funding of SNAP.

The media have tried to assist Democrats with this narrative, but they've picked the absolute worst 'victims' to highlight.

Democrats aren't doing themselves any favors, either. They're on record proudly saying they're using Americans' suffering as "leverage" in the Schumer Shutdown debate, after all. Now Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten (MI-03) has stepped on another rake by saying that money belongs to taxpayers.

I have a message for President Trump: the money you are withholding from the SNAP program is not yours to withhold. It belongs to the American taxpayers.



Release the funds now. pic.twitter.com/YCiyNk2arK — Congresswoman Hillary Scholten (@RepScholten) November 5, 2025

"Mr. President, I have a word for you directly: This is not your money—this is the money of United States taxpayers, specifically allocated for emergencies such as this—release those funds and allow it to flow to the families in need," Rep. Scholten said.

We're sure Rep. Scholten thought this sounded like a great soundbite. But all it did was highlight how awful the Democrats' messaging on this issue is.

Yes, those funds belong to the taxpayers. Odds are SNAP recipients are paying few, if any, taxes. Yet Democrats don't want taxpayers to have a say in how SNAP is distributed or what it covers.

If you're receiving SNAP, it's almost 100% certain you aren't a taxpayer or contributing anything to the program. https://t.co/34pOuJHiel — Paul Curtman (@paulcurtman) November 6, 2025

Our point exactly.

I have a message for Imbecile Scholten: the money your Democrat Senators are withholding from the SNAP program by refusing to fund it on them. Tell them to vote YES to fund it. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 6, 2025

That, too.

Yes. It belongs to the taxpayers, so either vote to reopen or give us our money back! — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) November 6, 2025

It does not belong to anyone but the people who earned that money and paid those taxes.

As an American taxpayer, I say no, do not release it. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 6, 2025

We get a vote in this, too, Rep. Scholten.

I have a message for you @realDonaldTrump didn’t vote to withhold SNAP you did. https://t.co/T5li4J8jN5 — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) November 6, 2025

Yes. More than a dozen times, too.

The framing of this shot & the sound quality has me thinking this was a photo-op created by her staff (who are working for free) because this backbencher was whining about no one paying attention to her. I bet only staff was there, judging by the absolute silence of the "crowd." https://t.co/3UYKl7rj28 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 6, 2025

That makes this even more hilarious.

If it belongs to the American taxpayers then the government shouldn't have taken it in the first place. Cut the s**t, lady. https://t.co/e9H9hrqrQF — Boo (@IzaBooboo) November 6, 2025

There were multiple times earlier this year when Democrats tried to play this card with Social Security. Rep. Mark Pocan (WI-02) said multiple times that it was our money. Yet we can't touch it, can't invest it as we see fit, and only get a fraction back of what we paid in.

That's not our money.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

