Tipsheet

Scholten's SNAP Slip-Up: 'It's Taxpayers' Money' (So Why Won't Dems Release It?)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 06, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Sarah Burnett, File

As the Schumer Shutdown continues and the fight over SNAP benefits rages on, Democrats are becoming more desperate to blame Republicans for the mess. But the reality is, Democrats are keeping the government shut down, and Democrats are preventing the funding of SNAP.

Advertisement

The media have tried to assist Democrats with this narrative, but they've picked the absolute worst 'victims' to highlight.

Democrats aren't doing themselves any favors, either. They're on record proudly saying they're using Americans' suffering as "leverage" in the Schumer Shutdown debate, after all. Now Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten (MI-03) has stepped on another rake by saying that money belongs to taxpayers.

"Mr. President, I have a word for you directly: This is not your money—this is the money of United States taxpayers, specifically allocated for emergencies such as this—release those funds and allow it to flow to the families in need," Rep. Scholten said.

We're sure Rep. Scholten thought this sounded like a great soundbite. But all it did was highlight how awful the Democrats' messaging on this issue is.

Yes, those funds belong to the taxpayers. Odds are SNAP recipients are paying few, if any, taxes. Yet Democrats don't want taxpayers to have a say in how SNAP is distributed or what it covers.

Related:

Our point exactly.

That, too.

It does not belong to anyone but the people who earned that money and paid those taxes.

We get a vote in this, too, Rep. Scholten.

Yes. More than a dozen times, too.

That makes this even more hilarious.

There were multiple times earlier this year when Democrats tried to play this card with Social Security. Rep. Mark Pocan (WI-02) said multiple times that it was our money. Yet we can't touch it, can't invest it as we see fit, and only get a fraction back of what we paid in.

That's not our money.

