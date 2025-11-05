This State's Voters Just Sacrificed Gun Rights for the Illusion of Security
This Is How Violent Criminals Are Taking Advantage of Trump's Immigration Policies
Steve Bannon Sends Urgent Warning to Republicans After Democrat Victories
Chuck Schumer Just Pulled Off an Unprecedented Feat
Newsom May Have One With Prop 50, but CA Voters Don't Want Him...
The Mamdani Line People Are Calling 'One of the Most Horrifying Quotes' Spoken...
Promises Made, Promises Kept: White House Marks One Year of the Second Trump...
'A Radical Left Earthquake Just Hit America:' NRCC Launches Early Midterm Ad Tying...
Jimmy Kimmel Hosts SNAP Food Bank...There's Just One Problem
VIP
After Getting Glock to Change Its Design, Everytown Turns Sights on Another Company
Polling Missed It. Emotion Didn’t.
Do Californians Oppose or Support Gerrymandering? This New Exit Poll Raises Some Questions
Here's What Trump Is Blaming for the GOP’s Disappointing Election Night
Mamdani Claims a Mandate Over New York City
Tipsheet

Officials Provide Update on UPS Plane Crash: At Least Nine Dead, Dozens Injured or Missing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 05, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Today, NTSB officials and Kentucky law enforcement gave an update on the deadly UPS plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky, yesterday afternoon. The death toll has risen to nine, with at least 15 more injured and 16 people reported as missing.

Advertisement

Here's more:

At least nine people are dead and more are injured after a UPS plane crashed on Tuesday as it was departing from Louisville, Kentucky, spurring a massive fireball and leaving a trail of destruction, officials said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed at a Wednesday press conference that the death toll currently stands at nine people, but said that number is likely to rise. UPS Flight 2976 crashed Tuesday evening as it departed Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport for Honolulu, according to the FAA.

"I’m now fairly confident that that number will grow by at least one," Beshear said. "We hope it doesn’t grow by too many more."

In a Wednesday morning statement, a spokesperson for Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg was unable to confirm how many people died on the plane and how many died on the ground. The aircraft, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11, had three crew members on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Governor Beshear told CNN's Kate Bolduan the crash could've been even worse. This plane barely missed a restaurant/bar. It was very close to a very large Ford plant with hundreds, if not a thousand-plus workers." It did destroy several small businesses near the airport but, thanks to the time of the crash, most employees had gone home. He declared a state of emergency and mobilized the National Guard, according to CNN.

Recommended

The Mamdani Line People Are Calling 'One of the Most Horrifying Quotes' Spoken by a Politician Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

KENTUCKY

Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvey (KY-03) said the city looked "apocalyptic" last night. "The images of smoke coming over our city, of debris falling in every neighborhood, people trapped in their homes."

"We are all working together...We are bringing the full resources of the federal government to bear on this tragedy. To make sure that we get answers as quickly as possible."

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg thanked McGarvey and Republican Senator Mitch McConnell's office for their response to the tragedy, noting partisanship was being set aside to help those impacted by the crash.

Additional footage of the crash circulated on social media, showing the severity of the damage.

(Language warning):

An image showed what appeared to be a plane engine on the ground at or near the airport.

Officials said there isn't much left of the fuselage, citing the violent nature of the crash and subsequent fire.

Advertisement

UPS also issued a statement regarding the crash. It read:

We are terribly saddened by the accident tonight in Louisville. Our heartfelt thoughts are with everyone involved. UPS is committed to the safety of our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. This is particularly true in Louisville, home to our airline and thousands of UPSers.

We are engaged with the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation of the accident and are staying in close contact with the Federal Aviation Administration. We will work tirelessly with state and local authorities on response efforts.

As a result of the accident, we are halting package sorting operations tonight at Worldport.

Family members seeking information should call 800-631-0604.

CNN said there are two patients in critical condition with burns, and eight others are being treated for various injuries. They are expected to survive.

The names of the victims have not been released yet, pending family notifications, but officials confirmed that three of the fatalities are the unnamed flight crew of the UPS craft.

Mayor Greenberg said the coroner would be confirming the identities of the victims, and officials would share that information as soon as they could. He also asked anyone who finds potential plane debris to contact NTBS and not touch or move the debris.

Last night's shelter-in-place order, which covered a five-mile radius around the airport, has been reduced to a quarter-mile radius around the crash site, per Mayor Greenberg.

Advertisement

Greenberg added, "The search will take a while – very large area" and noted there is a lot of debris for first responders to sift through as they look for clues and possibly other victims.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Mamdani Line People Are Calling 'One of the Most Horrifying Quotes' Spoken by a Politician Amy Curtis
Chuck Schumer Just Pulled Off an Unprecedented Feat Jeff Charles
This Is How Violent Criminals Are Taking Advantage of Trump's Immigration Policies Jeff Charles
Steve Bannon Sends Urgent Warning to Republicans After Democrat Victories Jeff Charles
Here's What Trump Is Blaming for the GOP’s Disappointing Election Night Dmitri Bolt
Someone Hijacked the Screen at Mamdani HQ's Victory Party...the Image Posted Was Hilarious Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Mamdani Line People Are Calling 'One of the Most Horrifying Quotes' Spoken by a Politician Amy Curtis
Advertisement