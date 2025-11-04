Trump's Phone Got Seized by Special Counsel in Arctic Frost Spy Probe
Smoking Gun? We Have Damning New Emails That Might Sink James Comey
This Exit Poll Just Showed How Virginia Voters Feel About Jay Jones' Violent...
Here's What Exit Polls are Saying About Virginia's Governor Race
Here's What Exit Polls Are Saying About New Jersey Governor's Race
VIP
They Are Coming for Your Pets
LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of VA, NJ, NYC
VIP
The Democrats’ Disgusting New Narrative
VIP
Call to Rebuild Democratic Support in Rural America Ignores Party's Recent History
Senate Majority Leader Doesn't Have Enough Votes to Eliminate the Filibuster Despite Trump...
Ben Shapiro Draws a Moral Line for Conservatism, Following Tucker Carlson's Nick Fuentes...
VIP
Texas Governor Threatens 100% Tariff for NY Residents Moving to Texas
Karoline Leavitt Responds to Mamdani After He Blames Trump for Election Day Bomb...
Articles of Impeachment Filed Against US District Judge Over Operation Arctic Frost
Tipsheet

UPS Cargo Plane Crashes After Takeoff From Louisville, Multiple Buildings Engulfed in Flames

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 04, 2025 7:05 PM
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

There is horrifying news coming out of Louisville, Kentucky this evening. A UPS cargo plane has crashed following a failure of the left engine on take-off from Lousivlle International Airport.

Advertisement

(Warning: some viewers may find the follow footage disturbing)

The plane crashed into several buildings, causing a massive explosion.

It appears the plane went down in a commercial area near the airport.

Per police scanners, at least 25 people are trapped.

Three crew members were on the plane. Here's more from CNN:

A UPS MD-11 plane crashed shortly after take-off near the Louisville, Kentucky, airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

UPS Flight 2976 crashed just after 5 p.m. local time and was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, according to a statement from the FAA, which is investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB will lead the investigation, the FAA said Tuesday.

Three crewmembers were on the plane, according to a statement from UPS that said in part, “At this time, we have not confirmed any injuries/casualties.”

Recommended

LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of VA, NJ, NYC Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

KENTUCKY

There is also a shelter-in-place order for those within a 5-mile radius of the crash, due to the large debris field and fire.

The plane was reportedly en route to Honolulu, Hawaii. We will keep you updated as this story develops.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of VA, NJ, NYC Amy Curtis
Here's What Exit Polls Are Saying About New Jersey Governor's Race Jeff Charles
Here's What Exit Polls are Saying About Virginia's Governor Race Jeff Charles
Ben Shapiro Draws a Moral Line for Conservatism, Following Tucker Carlson's Nick Fuentes Interview Dmitri Bolt
Escape From New York: Dems Are About to Have a Hell of a Time With Mamdani Matt Vespa
Trump's Phone Got Seized by Special Counsel in Arctic Frost Spy Probe Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of VA, NJ, NYC Amy Curtis
Advertisement