UPS Cargo Plane Crashes After Takeoff From Louisville, Multiple Buildings Engulfed in Flames

There is horrifying news coming out of Louisville, Kentucky this evening. A UPS cargo plane has crashed following a failure of the left engine on take-off from Lousivlle International Airport.

(Warning: some viewers may find the follow footage disturbing)

BREAKING: Video shows crash of UPS Flight 2976 while taking off from Louisville International Airport in Kentucky pic.twitter.com/ADPj47vmYB — BNO News (@BNONews) November 4, 2025

The plane crashed into several buildings, causing a massive explosion.

NEW: Large explosions after UPS Flight 2976 crashes near Louisville International Airport in Kentucky pic.twitter.com/qQ2bSug3tz — BNO News (@BNONews) November 4, 2025

It appears the plane went down in a commercial area near the airport.

BREAKING: Massive fire engulfs multiple buildings after UPS plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky pic.twitter.com/jGrRTiYeMG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 4, 2025

Per police scanners, at least 25 people are trapped.

🚨 BREAKING: 25 people are TRAPPED in Louisville after a UPS plane crashes and explodes



Per LMPD scanner, victims are trapped at 4564 Knopp Avenue



Dashcam footage shows an absolute nightmare scenario as the plane crashes pic.twitter.com/3LcckuVNMq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 4, 2025

Three crew members were on the plane. Here's more from CNN:

A UPS MD-11 plane crashed shortly after take-off near the Louisville, Kentucky, airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. UPS Flight 2976 crashed just after 5 p.m. local time and was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, according to a statement from the FAA, which is investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB will lead the investigation, the FAA said Tuesday. Three crewmembers were on the plane, according to a statement from UPS that said in part, “At this time, we have not confirmed any injuries/casualties.”

There is also a shelter-in-place order for those within a 5-mile radius of the crash, due to the large debris field and fire.

BREAKING: It's been confirmed that the UPS plane crashed shortly after attempting to takeoff after a fire was seen near one of the engines.



They are assuming there is a LARGE debris field, so there is a shelter in place order for a five-mile radius.



Prayers! https://t.co/VoA3hKENqz pic.twitter.com/aHtm3nzFQX — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 4, 2025

That’s a lot of fuel. They were flying a long leg. https://t.co/kGRdY1QIuH — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 4, 2025

The plane was reportedly en route to Honolulu, Hawaii. We will keep you updated as this story develops.

