Newsom May Have One With Prop 50, but CA Voters Don't Want Him in the White House

Gavin Newsom had a victory last night, as California voters approved Prop 50, his redistricting scheme that'll disenfranchise millions of Republicans in his state.

Advertisement

Newsom doesn't care, of course, because he's got his eyes on a bigger office: the Oval Office. Newsom is most definitely running in 2028, but there's a catch.

It seems voters are split between approving of the job Newsom is doing and disapproving of him becoming the next President.

SURVEY SAYS: California voters made their opinions clear on a possible Gavin Newsom, presidential run, according to The Fox News Voter Poll.



While more than half of Golden Staters approve of the job Newsom is doing as governor, a similar number say they would not like to see him… — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 5, 2025

According to Fox News, 55 percent of California voters approve of Newsom's job. How that's possible, given his failures on crime, homelessness, wildfire mitigation, and a slew of other issues, is beyond us. And 54 percent of voters do not want to see Newsom run for higher office.

Despite his failings, Newsom still outperforms Kamala Harris on the question; 68 percent of voters do not want the former VP to run for president again.

Californians might like Newsom as governor, but that doesn’t mean they want him in the Oval Office. Even strong approval at home doesn’t always translate to national appeal. — Mason Everett (@MasonEverettUSA) November 5, 2025

That's fine with us. Newsom can stay in California and continue to drive the state into the ground.

California voters be like: 'We love the man running the show, just not ready for him to run the whole circus!' 🎪🤷‍♂️ — Christopher (@kendrick_verse7) November 5, 2025

It makes no sense to us, but we'll take the wins where we can find them.

If he's so good, why don't they want to see him run for president? — Joe Mack (@CogitoVibes) November 5, 2025

Because Newsom is not that good. He's a lying, empty suit with a (D) after his name.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.