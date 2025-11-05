Progressive Podcaster Celebrates Mamdani's Win by Bashing 'Crusty White People'
Tipsheet

Newsom May Have One With Prop 50, but CA Voters Don't Want Him in the White House

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 05, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Gavin Newsom had a victory last night, as California voters approved Prop 50, his redistricting scheme that'll disenfranchise millions of Republicans in his state.

Newsom doesn't care, of course, because he's got his eyes on a bigger office: the Oval Office. Newsom is most definitely running in 2028, but there's a catch.

It seems voters are split between approving of the job Newsom is doing and disapproving of him becoming the next President.

According to Fox News, 55 percent of California voters approve of Newsom's job. How that's possible, given his failures on crime, homelessness, wildfire mitigation, and a slew of other issues, is beyond us. And 54 percent of voters do not want to see Newsom run for higher office.

Despite his failings, Newsom still outperforms Kamala Harris on the question; 68 percent of voters do not want the former VP to run for president again.

That's fine with us. Newsom can stay in California and continue to drive the state into the ground.

It makes no sense to us, but we'll take the wins where we can find them.

Because Newsom is not that good. He's a lying, empty suit with a (D) after his name.

