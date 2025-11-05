Barr Attacks Working-Class Roots of GOP Rival Nate Morris — and It Backfires

We're a year away from the 2026 midterms, and across-the-board races are heating up. In Kentucky, voters will have the first open Senate election since 2010 and the first for this seat since 1972, as incumbent Mitch McConnell will not be seeking reelection.

Two of the Republicans vying to replace McConnell are already coming out swinging.

Rep. Andy Barr (KY-06) attacked businessman Nate Morris after Morris said he was proud to have grown up in a working-class union household.

WATCH: Mitch McConnell disciple @barrforsenate - who grew up wealthy at the country club with a silver spoon - attacks Kentucky MAGA Senate candidate @NateMorris for being proud of growing up in a working class union household.



MAGA vs the country club GOP. pic.twitter.com/bjP78aRJxQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 3, 2025

Speaking at Kentucky's Industry Forum on October 29, Barr said, "There are some candidates in here that say they come from a union background or union family. I'm very proud to say that I've been an annual supporter of the Employee Rights Act, and I believe in employee freedom, not forced unionization."

Those comments, understandably, did not sit well with Morris or his supporters. Morris himself responded in a lengthy post on X, saying he was the "proud son of a single mother who worked her tail off to give me a better life" and that Barr was "handed everything he has on a silver platter."

I’m not going to apologize for growing up in a working-class family and I think it’s a good thing that President Trump has transformed the GOP into the party of the American worker.



I’m a proud son of a single mother who worked her tail off to give me a better life. Like other… https://t.co/Taac0NBHSA — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) November 4, 2025

Morris' entire post reads:

Like other families in our situation, we struggled early on, from food stamps to dealing with a father that was locked up for not paying child support, but despite our struggles, she always taught me to work hard and to NEVER view myself as a victim. My grandparents were also a rock to me growing up - My grandfather was my idol and taught me the importance of work ethic and pulling yourself up by your bootstraps. He worked in an auto factory for over 50 years and 19 of my family members worked in that same plant. My grandfather always stressed to me that working-men and women were the backbone of our nation and that’s something I believe to my core. I saw with my own eyes what happens to workers and their families when politicians in both parties ship their jobs overseas and allow unfettered immigration into our country to drive down their wages. When the wages stagnated and the jobs got shipped overseas, the fentanyl came into communities like mine and families were torn apart. I started a company on $10k credit line and through hard work and perseverance, I turned it into one of the biggest waste companies in America. I was able to do that precisely because of the lessons that I learned growing up in a working-class union family. My mother always told me growing up that while we may not have a lot of money, that it’s free to think big, and I always did exactly that. My opponent, Andy Barr was a man born to the manner on third base. He started out in life in one of America’s most exclusive country clubs rearing him loyalty to the American ruling class. He never struggled financially. He never knew what it was like to scrap and claw to survive. He never saw the pain caused by career politicians gutting the American working-class. He never created a single job in his life. He was handed everything he has on a silver platter. He sneers at working-class union men and women because he has nothing in common with them. It’s the same reason why he smears those of us opposed to amnesty as “nativists” because he doesn’t understand the pain caused by the pro-amnesty policies that him and his politician buddies supported for decades. Put simply: I am not ashamed to be a proud product of the American working class. Now, because of President Trump, today we are the political party that looks after the American worker and the American family above all else. It’s one of President Trump’s greatest achievements over the past decade. But just like his “mentor” Mitch McConnell, Andy Barr wants to reverse that and take us back to being the party of country club elites…and I will always fight to never let that happen.

Matthew Boyle, the Washington Bureau Chief for Breitbart, called Barr's attacks on Morris "a major fumble."

Wow, this is a MAJOR fumble by @barrforsenate — Not only is this totally out of step with the new working-class GOP that President Trump built, but if the Dems are smart and Barr is the nominee, they will use this to try to break off Trump's working-class union support from… https://t.co/8OadJ3oh8g — Matthew Boyle (@mboyle1) November 3, 2025

Boyle warned that Democrats could use Barr's attacks on Morris to peel away working-class voters if Barr becomes the nominee.

"If the Dems are smart and Barr is the nominee, they will use this to try to break off Trump's working-class union support from Barr," Boyle wrote. "I highly doubt Barr could withstand this in a general election too. Deep-red Kentucky has elected Democrats statewide —see Andy Beshear, the current governor, for example. Republicans in Kentucky should be very, very careful if they don’t want to hand a seat to a Democrat by nominating a weak Republican like Barr (or Daniel Cameron, who already lost to Beshear, for that matter)."

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) said Republicans should embrace being the party of the American worker instead of the country club.

As the son of a union factory worker and having grown up in a working-class family myself, we should be celebrating the fact that President Trump transformed the GOP from being the party of the country club, to being the party of the American worker. Sneering at people for being… https://t.co/GHUrTVZCHn — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) November 4, 2025

"Sneering at people for being proud of their working-class upbringing sends the exact wrong message," Banks wrote.

Not only did Barr damage his brand with working-class voters, he also won no fans among MAGA supporters.

Unbelievable, @barrforsenate sneering at folks from union families like they're beneath him. This is 2025, not the Romney era!



Trump built the GOP for steelworkers and truckers, not silver spoon elites.



Time to ditch the McConnell cronies and stand with real Americans! https://t.co/v37IjtLUjI — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 3, 2025

WATCH: @barrforsenate mocks a rival for his working-class roots in a union home. Out of touch much? We're the party of the people now—hard hats over country clubs. Bush/McConnell dinosaurs like Barr need to go extinct so Trump's vision for workers can thrive. Who's with me? https://t.co/c7B8yC7qia — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 3, 2025

The primary election is May 19, and we expect Barr's attacks on Morris to become a central focus of the campaign.

