Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Brings the Receipts in Immigration Debate With Van Jones

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 03, 2025 1:30 PM
If you're going to go toe-to-toe with Scott Jennings in a debate, you had better do your homework and you had better bring the receipts.

That's a lesson Jennings teaches his fellow CNN panelists frequently, and it's one Van Jones learned last night in a debate with Jennings about President Trump and immigration.

President Trump recently said ICE "haven't gone far enough" in deporting illegal immigrants. Van Jones said such a statement was a problem for the Trump administration and could hurt him with Republican voters.

Jennings replied, "I think in a CBS survey that came out today, he had a 52 percent to 48 percent on immigration enforcement, so he was still right side up on that issue in at least that one survey. I do think it's a polarizing issue, but a lot of people realize we weren't enforcing federal immigration law," Jennings said. "Now we are, and there's a heavy debate going on. But I don't know who voted for Donald Trump, who is all that unhappy that he's essentially doing what he said he was going to do. Which is simply just enforce the law."

"We haven't passed any new laws. He's just enforcing ones that are already on the books," Jennings added.

Jennings also brought the receipts in the form of a poll that showed Trump's polling on the issue.

And yes, 52 percent of voters approve of what he's doing. 

As Jennings said, it's a polarizing issue. That's because Democrats and some Republicans spent years not enforcing immigration laws. Now it seems like the enforcement of laws on the books is harsh and unfair.

It's not. President Trump ran on a platform of enforcing our immigration laws and putting an end to the floods of illegal immigrants at our borders, and he's kept that promise.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

