Tipsheet

Elon Musk Calls on Britain to 'Turn the Tide' of Illegal Immigration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 02, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Not too long ago, authorities in the U.K. were seeking to punish Elon Musk for speaking out about the fall of the British Empire. German Vice Chancellor and Green Party member Robert Habeck told Musk "to keep his hands off of Germany's democracy" before accusing Musk of trying to destroy Europe for his own gain.

Around the same time, "Good Morning Britain" host Narinder Kaur accused Musk of trying to start "race riots" in the U.K. Narinder isn't going to like the fact Musk is ramping up his calls for British citizens to stand up against their government and the violent, backward migrants who have invaded the land of Shakespeare and Tolkien.

In fact, Musk cited Tolkien as the basis for his latest call to save the British Empire.

"They were able to live their lives in peace and tranquility, but only because they were protected by the hard men of Gondor," Musk wrote.

He was responding to a post that showed a man in Uxbridge being stabbed to death by an Afghan migrant. Two others, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in the attack.

"What happened to the nice man who was brutally murdered while walking his dog will happen to all of England if the tide of illegal immigration is not turned," Musk continued. "It is time for the English to ally with the hard men, like Tommy Robinson, and fight for their survival or they shall surely all die."

The Ring was cast into the fires of Mount Doom, freeing Middle Earth from the grip of the Dark Lord Sauron. It wasn't an easy journey, but it was — and can — be done.

Actor Matthew Marsden attended the same school as Tolkien and warned the area had changed.

"I went back there last year and it had a sinister, dark feeling about it. Brits need to understand they cannot wish this away. The faster the issue is confronted, the less bloody it will be," Marsden wrote. "But with 43k people in the UK being on the terror watch list, violence and bloodshed is inevitable, which is why the British government are trying to ignore what is happening."

As noted, the government believes being racist (or even perceived as racist) is a worse offense than killing a man walking his dog.

It was a Hobbit, after all, who destroyed the Ring.

Oh, the irony. Thus proving Musk's point.

Tolkien was not subtle about this at all. And his observations about the mighty are playing out in real time.

Of course, the U.K. has banned guns and takes other "weapons" (including flatware knives and garden tools) from citizens for their "safety." A rebellion against that government is going to be ugly and hard. But it must be done, lest the West fall.

