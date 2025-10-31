'The Ultimate Hypocrite:' Don Lemon Gets Squeezed for Megyn Kelly Trans Attack

Don Lemon used to have a reputable job with CNN. But after nearly two decades, Lemon and the network parted ways and Lemon launched his own independent eponymous show.

It's not going well for Lemon, who has been reduced to attacking Megyn Kelly. On an episode of the "Clip Farmers" podcast, Lemon joined the hosts in discussing the appearance of prominent MAGA women, including Kelly.

Don lemon uses “trans” as an insult saying @megynkelly looks “trans.”



I thought trans women are women and more beautiful than actual women??



Oh Don… pic.twitter.com/3lPZRd5fA3 — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) October 29, 2025

"I think she looks trans," Lemon said of Kelly, before adding, "Looks clockable." For those who don't know, "clockable" is a term to describe a trans person who doesn't "pass" as their identified gender.

Make no mistake: if any other person said this in any other context, Don Lemon would be among the first to condemn them as "transphobic" and call for them to be fired and cancelled. His record proves this.

On June 14, 2016, Lemon asked about "homophobia" as a factor in the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting.

In 2019, Lemon criticized comedian Kevin Hart for old social media posts. "Someone like Kevin Hart, with one of the biggest megaphones in the entire world, he can be a leader … he can help change homophobia in the black community, something Kevin’s old twitter jokes addressed but in the wrong way," Lemon said. "That was a joke to Kevin. The truth is, that is a reality for many little boys in the United States … somewhere a black dad is beating his black son."

Two years ago, Lemon condemned "anti-LGBTQ legislation" and the removal of pornographic LGBTQ books from school libraries as "rooted in anti-Blackness and transphobia and queerphobia."

Despite those past condemnations, Lemon decided to use "trans" as a slur against a fellow journalist.

They tell on themselves constantly when they say women who stand up for women’s rights look like men. It’s the new ‘I never met a pretty feminist.’ Like every other dangerous virus, misogyny mutates to survive. pic.twitter.com/QMNiNr5Iip — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 31, 2025

Lemon is not the first Leftist to use gay or trans identity as a slur. For years, the Left has mocked and attacked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as being a closeted gay man. In 2019, Tony-winning actress Patti LuPone told Graham to "bite the bullet and come out as gay." Rosie O'Donnell called Graham a "closeted idiot" over his support for Brett Kavanaugh. In 2013, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) reportedly said of Graham, "I’m not going to out anybody, but I think people can draw their own conclusions.”

Jillian Michaels blasted Lemon for his remarks, calling him the "ultimate hypocrite."

"He’s the ultimate hypocrite... identity politics is gross, period."



Jillian Michaels responds to Don Lemon saying Megyn Kelly 'looks trans'.



Watch more 👇



📺 https://t.co/h9WoSSKVjE@piersmorgan | @JillianMichaels pic.twitter.com/MdDli7AchW — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 29, 2025

Morgan said, "What I was struck by...was there's Don Lemon, you know, the great standard bearer for the Black gay community, seemingly using 'trans' as a derogatory way to describe somebody. I'm shocked."

Michaels replied, "He's the ultimate hypocrite. I am not a Don Lemon fan."

She added, "You've got a Democratic candidate that's got a Nazi tattoo...it should be unilaterally condemned. Identity politics is gross, period."

The Left will claim the Right is "anti-gay" and "homo/transphobic" simply for disagreeing with gay marriage or the transitioning of children. Meanwhile, Lemon and others use such identities as a slur when they feel they can score political points against their opponents.

As Rowling said, they "tell on themselves constantly," and they are the bigoted ones.

