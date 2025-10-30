Poll: Majority of Voters Think the Democratic Party Is Out of Touch

The Democratic Party has lost its mind and its way. Years from now, political scientists, historians, and scholars will write books and dissertations on the collapse of the party of FDR and Bill Clinton.

It's entirely self-inflicted, too. Democrats have become unglued, driven in part by their blind hatred of President Donald Trump and by the stranglehold their violent, radical base has on the party. Yesterday, we told you how the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is using the Democratic Party as a Trojan horse to bring socialism to America.

It seems Democrats are content with letting that happen. Voters, on the other hand, are increasingly finding the Democrats are out of touch. A recent poll shows the overwhelming majority feels that way, in fact.

70% of voters think the Democratic Party is ‘out of touch’: poll https://t.co/apWQMEpvzC pic.twitter.com/6qXJxWT3lT — New York Post (@nypost) October 28, 2025

Here's more:

The percentage of Americans who believe the Democratic Party is “out of touch” has increased by double-digits over the last decade, with 70% indicating the party is disconnected from the issues that matter to voters. The Democratic Party is perceived as being overly-focused on “Protecting the rights of undocumented immigrants” and “Protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans” – alienating voters who care more about secure borders and crime reduction, a survey released Monday by Welcome, a center-left group, found. “To win elections, Democrats need to make the following changes. First, we need to focus more on the issues voters do not think we prioritize enough (the economy, the cost of living, health care, border security, public safety), and focus less on the issues voters think we prioritize too highly (climate change, democracy, abortion, and identity and cultural issues),” read the conclusion of Welcome’s “Deciding to Win” survey.

This reflects the reality of the situation. On all the hot-button issues, ones that are 80/20 in the public sphere, Democrats routinely choose the 20 percent side of the issue. Then they attack the majority of people who, for example, believe only men have penises as "intolerant" and "bigots."

Welcome also said of Democrats, "We need to moderate our positions on issues where our agenda is unpopular, including immigration, public safety, energy production, and some identity and cultural issues."

According to this poll, the Republican Party's numbers improved slightly, with 65% of voters saying they, too, are out of touch — that's down from 70% in 2013.

Welcome's survey asked half a million Americans what their priorities are, and the top responses were:

Protecting Social Security and Medicare (82%)

Lowering everyday costs (79%)

Making healthcare more affordable (74%)

Creating jobs and economic growth(74%)

Cutting taxes on the middle class (66%)

Lowering the rate of crime (56%)

Securing the border (53%)

On the other hand, the lowest priority issues included:

Protecting illegal immigrants (23%)

Hiking taxes to increase spending on “social programs” (24%)

Protecting LGBTQ rights (25%)

That last part is especially telling, as Democrats have gone to the mattresses during the Schumer Shutdown for exactly all those things, and climate change, demanding trillions in new spending for illegal immigrant health care and climate change/LGBTQ initiatives in foreign countries.

Despite the damage the Schumer Shutdown and radicalism are doing to Democrats, it appears they have no plans to listen to these polls and moderate their party any time soon.

