Watch Rep. Janelle Bynum Fumble a Very Simple Question About the Schumer Shutdown

Democrats have now rejected the clean Continuing Resolution (CR) more than a dozen times, prolonging the Schumer Shutdown and making Americans go without paychecks for nearly a month. This sudden resistance to passing a clean CR stands in contradiction to the multiple times that Democrats voted for clean CRs in the past.

This time, however, Democrats have decided that they can use the suffering of Americans as political leverage in their ongoing war against President Trump while they demand radical spending on things like free healthcare for illegal immigrants, and climate change or LGBTQ initiatives in foreign countries.

Democrats are literally playing politics with people's lives to gain power. They have no other reason to object to the CR and Rep. Janell Bynum (OR-05) just proved it.

Rep. Janelle Bynum can't say why she voted to shut down the government.



BYNUM: "Any bill that [Republicans] have put forth...there's always been a poison pill."



C-SPAN: "What were the poison pills of the clean CR?"



BYNUM: ... pic.twitter.com/YSujmdD5Rv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2025

The C-SPAN anchor asked Bynum, "They did have a clean CR vote on September 19 in the House. Did you vote for it?"

"I disagree with your characterization," Bynum replied. We're not exactly sure how the C-SPAN reporter mischaracterized the verifiable fact that the House did pass a clean CR on September 19, and neither is Bynum. She continued, "And want to make sure that we're very clear about what Republicans have been doing. Any bill that they've put forth, they've always had some extra stuff to it. There's always been a poison pill to it. So I disagree with your characterization."

"What were the poison pills of the clean CR?" C-SPAN asked.

There was a very pregnant pause before Bynum deflected. "Here's what's important. I think what you're trying to do is shift the responsibility to Democrats."

That was an easy question. If there were "poison pills" in the CR, Bynum would have been able to name them. She couldn't, because there are none.

It's also very clear that even the media are getting fed up with the Democrats' cruel, politicized stubbornness on the Schumer Shutdown.

Democrats are in the Congressional minority. They — not Republicans — have been blocking the clean CR from passing the Senate and reopening government. Republicans have no obligation to negotiate with the party that lost the election and one that is bending the knee to the most radical elements of its voter base.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

