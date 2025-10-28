Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Files Lawsuit Against Tylenol

Last month, President Trump and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. issued "bold new actions" to address concerns about the increasing prevalence of autism. One of the things the administration is focusing on is Tylenol, a brand name of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) acetaminophen, and its possible ties to autism if used by pregnant women.

In a press conference, RFK Jr. said Tylenol was not only linked to autism but to "ADHD and liver toxicity" in children. Lefties melted down over this news, with pregnant women taking Tylenol in defiance of the President. While we need more studies to tie Tylenol to autism and other issues, it is known to cause liver damage — that's why those who use Tylenol are told to take no more than 4,000 mg a day and to avoid alcohol while using it.

Now the state of Texas is suing Johnson & Johnson, the company that manufactures Tylenol, for "failing to warn consumers about the risk of taking Tylenol while pregnant."

New: Texas AG Ken Paxton is suing Johnson and Johnson, accusing the company of failing to warn consumers about the risk of taking Tylenol while pregnant.



This lawsuit comes a month after President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy,… — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) October 28, 2025

Here's more from the Texas Tribune:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Johnson and Johnson, accusing the pharmaceutical company of failing to warn consumers about the risk of taking Tylenol while pregnant. This lawsuit, the first of its kind from a state government, comes a month after President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced updated guidance discouraging pregnant women from taking acetaminophen, citing it as a possible cause of autism. The announcement set off a wave of controversy in the health care community, and confusion among pregnant women unsure how they should manage fever and pain during pregnancy. The science around Tylenol and autism is uncertain. While some studies suggest a correlation between taking Tylenol while pregnant and having a child with autism, others have repudiated those findings. Major medical associations rejected Kennedy and Trump’s claims as overly generalized and potentially harmful.

Attorney General Paxton also issued a press release about the lawsuit.

BREAKING: I’m suing Big Pharma manufacturers for deceptively marketing Tylenol to pregnant mothers despite the known dangers to unborn children.



By holding Big Pharma accountable for poisoning our people, we will help Make America Healthy Again. pic.twitter.com/wyInVBdZlj — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 28, 2025

The press release reads:

Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue for deceptively marketing Tylenol to pregnant mothers despite knowing that early exposure to acetaminophen, Tylenol’s only active ingredient, leads to a significantly increased risk of autism and other disorders. “Big Pharma betrayed America by profiting off of pain and pushing pills regardless of the risks. These corporations lied for decades, knowingly endangering millions to line their pockets,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Additionally, seeing that the day of reckoning was coming, Johnson & Johnson attempted to escape responsibility by illegally offloading their liability onto a different company. By holding Big Pharma accountable for poisoning our people, we will help Make America Healthy Again.” For decades, Johnson & Johnson willfully ignored and attempted to silence the science that prenatal and early-childhood exposure to their acetaminophen products can cause Autism and Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (“ADHD”) in children. Despite being well aware of this fact, Tylenol was marketed as a completely safe pain medication for pregnant women, violating Texas’s consumer protection laws. The considerable body of evidence demonstrating these dangers was recently highlighted by the Trump Administration. Further, Johnson & Johnson violated the Texas Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act by fraudulently transferring liabilities arising from Tylenol to a separate company, Kenvue, in order to shield their assets against lawsuits arising from the harmful impact Tylenol had on children. Attorney General Paxton has relentlessly fought against Big Pharma’s destruction of America’s health and safety, suing Pfizer over the COVID-19 vaccine and taking action against Eli Lilly for bribing providers to prescribe its medications. Previously, Attorney General Paxton secured a $700 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson for making misleading and deceptive claims about its baby powder products that contained talc.

In a subsequent post on X, Paxton wrote, "Big Pharma betrayed America by profiting off of pain and pushing pills regardless of the risks. Accountability is coming."

After HHS announced its concerns about Tylenol, a 2017 X post from the Tylenol account started making the rounds on social media again, pointing out that the company didn't recommend that any pregnant woman take its products.

We actually don't recommend using any of our products while pregnant. Thank you for taking the time to voice your concerns today. — TYLENOL® (@tylenol) March 7, 2017

As mentioned in the press release, Paxton was aware of Johnson & Johnson's actions when it was sued over talc in baby powder, namely, that Johnson & Johnson moved its liabilities for their product to another entity.

And it appears they're trying it again with Tylenol.

🚨Did you guys know that Johnson & Johnson transferred its liabilities for Tylenol to a different entity to protect itself? Me neither. But @KenPaxtonTX does, because they did the same thing to shield themselves from the talcum powder fiasco.



So he’s suing them for that, and… pic.twitter.com/sPNGlW8ZxW — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) October 28, 2025

"So he’s suing them for that, and continuing to sell Tylenol without proper warnings," Beanz concluded.

