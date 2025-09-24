New Social Media Trend: Pregnant Leftists Down Tylenol to Defy Trump

In a bizarre "stand" against President Trump, liberal pregnant women have taken to social media, posting videos of themselves taking Tylenol. This comes after a major announcement on Monday, where the Trump administration said that they will no longer recommend pregnant women take Tylenol, as they believe it may increase the chances of a child being born with autism.

Even if the announcement were untrue, why would these mothers risk hurting their children simply to rub it in President Trump's face? It is less of taking a stand, and more of just plain stupidity.

This is Michelle Vu, MD. She does Fertility Medicine in New York



🚨 “28 weeks pregnant. You know what I'm gonna take some Tylenol with acetaminophen — and my baby won't have autism” (laughs)



These people need to lose their medical licenses. Again, this woman is in fertility… pic.twitter.com/LzxSTL938L — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 24, 2025

Just to stick it to Trump and RFK Jr, liberal women who are pregnant are posting videos on social media of them downing Tylenol



This is so sad.. pic.twitter.com/mEDyDRoraL — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 23, 2025

Doctors typically recommend that pregnant women take as little medication as possible, in an effort to ensure the baby is born healthy and without any defects or complications. At the very least, they encourage caution.

Risking your unborn baby's health, as purely an act of rebellion against a political figure who made a recommendation, is the epitome of evil.

