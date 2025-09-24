Dems Own This Attack on the ICE Facility. Here Are the Receipts
Why JD Vance Torched This Ex-Obama Aide Over His Tweet About the Texas...
The Texas ICE Shooter Has Been Identified
Federal Judge Drops Brutal Ruling Against Disgraced FBI Agent Who Played Key Role...
Mother Turns in Son After He Allegedly Tried to Torch Synagogue
Guess What FBI Agents Found in John Bolton's Home
Democrats Aren't Too Happy With Kamala Harris' Book Tour
'Your Political Opponents Are Not Nazis:' Ted Cruz Calls for End to Left-Wing...
Chuck Schumer Joins Morning Joe to Call for More Gun Control After Dallas...
The Open Borders Era Is Over: 2 Million Illegal Immigrants Gone From U.S.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Rips Newsom’s Power Grab in New Ad Against Prop 50
Did You Hear What Kamala Said to Her Husband During Walz's VP Debate?
In the 'Core of His Soul,' This Is What Gavin Newsom Fears About...
Kamala Harris Admits Bigotry Was a Factor in Her Selection of a Running...
Tipsheet

New Social Media Trend: Pregnant Leftists Down Tylenol to Defy Trump

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 24, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

In a bizarre "stand" against President Trump, liberal pregnant women have taken to social media, posting videos of themselves taking Tylenol. This comes after a major announcement on Monday, where the Trump administration said that they will no longer recommend pregnant women take Tylenol, as they believe it may increase the chances of a child being born with autism.

Advertisement

Even if the announcement were untrue, why would these mothers risk hurting their children simply to rub it in President Trump's face? It is less of taking a stand, and more of just plain stupidity.

This is Michelle Vu, MD. She does Fertility Medicine in New York. “28 weeks pregnant. You know what I'm gonna take some Tylenol with acetaminophen — and my baby won't have autism” (laughs). These people need to lose their medical licenses. Again, this woman is in fertility medicine. There is a 100% chance she will still be advising all her patients to take Tylenol

Students For Trump on X, posted a series of these disturbing videos, saying "Just to stick it to Trump and RFK Jr, liberal women who are pregnant are posting videos on social media of them downing Tylenol. This is so sad.."

Recommended

Federal Judge Drops Brutal Ruling Against Disgraced FBI Agent Who Played Key Role in Russia Hoax Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Doctors typically recommend that pregnant women take as little medication as possible, in an effort to ensure the baby is born healthy and without any defects or complications. At the very least, they encourage caution. 

Risking your unborn baby's health, as purely an act of rebellion against a political figure who made a recommendation, is the epitome of evil.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

BIG PHARMA DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Federal Judge Drops Brutal Ruling Against Disgraced FBI Agent Who Played Key Role in Russia Hoax Jeff Charles
Guess What FBI Agents Found in John Bolton's Home Jeff Charles
Patel Says 'Idealogical Motive' Behind Attack on ICE Detention Facility, Releases Photo to Prove It Leah Barkoukis
'Your Political Opponents Are Not Nazis:' Ted Cruz Calls for End to Left-Wing Rhetoric After ICE Shooting Amy Curtis
Did You Hear What Kamala Said to Her Husband During Walz's VP Debate? Dmitri Bolt
Why JD Vance Torched This Ex-Obama Aide Over His Tweet About the Texas ICE Attack Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Federal Judge Drops Brutal Ruling Against Disgraced FBI Agent Who Played Key Role in Russia Hoax Jeff Charles
Advertisement