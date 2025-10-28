New Bombshell Report on Biden's Autopen Use Just Dropped
Trump Just Said the One Thing That Will Cause Libs to Melt Down
There Was a Major Shake-Up at ICE Last Night. Here's Why
Riley Gaines and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Really Clawed at Each Other Last Night
VIP
Schumer Shutdown: Ignore the Dems and Hold the Line, GOP.
Dem Senate Candidate With Nazi Tattoos Loses Campaign Manager
Getting the Budget Back on Track With Trump
Dear Kristen Welker (and Other Morons Who Think the White House Is Being...
Zohran Mamdani's Tangled Web of Islamophobia Lies Just Got Messier
The Mega-Rail Merger That Could Derail American Energy Dominance
A Bad Bet
It's Time to Pull the Plug on the Religion of Intolerance
The AI Bubble: The Elites Can’t Wait to Get Rid of the Rest...
The Left’s Hidden Youth Activism Machine
Tipsheet

Ohio Woman Gets Life Without Parole for Killing Toddler Julian Wood and Stabbing His Mother

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 28, 2025 8:30 AM
JANIFEST/iStock/Getty Images Plus

On Monday, June 3, 2024, Margot Wood's life changed forever. She was shopping at an Ohio grocery store with her three-year-old son, Julian, when Bionca Ellis began stalking the pair. 

Advertisement

Ellis then approached Margot and her son in the store's parking lot, stabbing them both with a kitchen knife. Margot was wounded, and Julian died.

Authorities arrested Ellis, who was known to police for previous theft charges. She also had mental health issues. She pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Video of Ellis grinning in court soon went viral, and the public expressed outrage at the senseless crime. On October 15, Ellis was found guilty on nine counts, including aggravated murder, felonious assault, child endangering, and aggravated theft.

She was sentenced yesterday to life in prison without parole.

The smile she had while being arraigned is gone.

Recommended

There Was a Major Shake-Up at ICE Last Night. Here's Why Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Ellis' attorney says his client is not the same woman she was on June 3, 2024, and Ellis herself spoke briefly saying, "I just want to apologize, I am really sorry for what happened."

In her witness impact statement, Wood recounted the horror Ellis put her through.

"That woman murdering my son replays in my head every single day," Wood said. "It is my living nightmare. The last thing I will ever hear from my son is his scream. And I can still see the tears in his eyes, and it haunts me every day. He was my baby boy."

Julian's father, Jared Wood, also spoke. He said, "Our home isn’t as loud and chaotic anymore, not the way it used to be. There’s no one dressing up for Halloween as a dinosaur," and added, "Now, all of our hearts will forever be missing a piece. It is up to all of us to keep his light shining."

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There Was a Major Shake-Up at ICE Last Night. Here's Why Matt Vespa
Trump Just Said the One Thing That Will Cause Libs to Melt Down Matt Vespa
Riley Gaines and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Really Clawed at Each Other Last Night Matt Vespa
Dear Kristen Welker (and Other Morons Who Think the White House Is Being Torn Down) Derek Hunter
Zohran Mamdani's Tangled Web of Islamophobia Lies Just Got Messier Amy Curtis
New Bombshell Report on Biden's Autopen Use Just Dropped Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

There Was a Major Shake-Up at ICE Last Night. Here's Why Matt Vespa
Advertisement