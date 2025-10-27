Does He Think Kamala Is President? Joe Biden Resurfaces to Tell Americans They're Living in 'Dark Days'

Former President Joe Biden is back in the spotlight, and he's bringing his usual doom and gloom messaging to the American public simply because they had the audacity to vote for a Republican last November.

In his first appearance since undergoing radiation for an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer, Biden warned Americans that we're living in "dark days."

Former President Biden called these “dark days” as he urged Americans to stay optimistic and not to check out in response to what he says are attacks on free speech and tests on the limits of executive power by President Trump. https://t.co/JtZHEwORKE — ABC News (@ABC) October 27, 2025

Here's more from ABC News:

Former President Joe Biden called these “dark days” as he urged Americans to stay optimistic and not to check out in response to what he says are attacks on free speech and tests on the limits of executive power by President Donald Trump. “Since its founding, America served as a beacon for the most powerful idea ever in government in the history of the world,” Biden said. “The idea is stronger than any army. We’re more powerful than a dictator.” Biden, 82, speaking publicly for the first time since completing a round of radiation therapy for an aggressive form of prostate cancer, addressed an audience in Boston on Sunday night after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Edward M. Kennedy Institute. He said America depends on a presidency with limited power, a functioning Congress and an autonomous judiciary. With the federal government facing its second-longest shutdown on record, Trump has used the funding laps as way to exercise new command over the government.

We suppose that's better than a winter of "severe illness and death," but not by much.

And here's a translation of Biden's remarks: "Donald Trump is bad, and all the things we say he's doing – which were things my administration actually did – are a threat to democracy."

In short, it's (D)ifferent when Biden does it.

He even gave a shout-out to the rich, privileged late-night hosts, saying, "The late-night hosts continue to shine a light on free speech, knowing their careers are on the line." Biden claimed they were "targeted" by President Trump, which is a lie. Stephen Colbert's contract is up next spring, and he gets to remain on air – making millions while CBS loses millions – until May. Jimmy Kimmel was suspended after affiliate networks and others complained about his lies concerning who assassinated Charlie Kirk. Kimmel was put back on the air after less than a week.

On the other hand, it's possible Biden believes Kamala Harris won the election, which would have meant truly dark days for Americans, including threats to free speech. It was Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, who ran on a platform of censoring social media and insisting "hate speech" wasn't protected under the First Amendment.

Harris also told "The View" there wasn't a thing she'd have done differently from the Biden years, when rampant illegal immigration, uncontrolled inflation, and the decline of America were the norm.

There was a reason American voters rejected Kamala Harris last November, and it's because of Joe Biden.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

