VIP
Mamdani Is Just the Start, Brace Yourselves for What's Next
CNN Host Left Aghast After Scott Jennings Made This Point About Mamdani
CNN’s Scott Jennings Drops Common Sense Truth Bomb on Geraldo Rivera Over ICE...
It Is Time for Never Trump Inc.™ to File Chapter 11
Just How Panicked Are Virginia Democrats? Well...
Defending Education Says the Schumer Shutdown Proves the Department of Education Is Obsole...
Two Public Employee Unions Side With Illegals, Sue Trump to Block CDL Safety...
VIP
Jay Jones Isn't Only Problem in His Family, Apparently
VIP
The Defense of Men in Women's Sports Keeps Reaching Delusional Levels
VIP
The New York Knicks Issue Zohran Mamdani a Cease and Desist
This Top Democrat Just Endorsed a Socialist
Trump Suspend Trade Negotiations With Canada, Following Fake Ronald Reagan Ad
Yet Another Liberal Calls Stephen Miller a Nazi
Federal Judge Strikes Down Rule Expanding Anti-Discrimination Law to 'Trans Healthcare'
Tipsheet

Keir Starmer Vows to Protect Britain's Muslim Migrants From the Legitimate Criticisms of British Citizens

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 24, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool

It is very clear that the politicians running the U.K. believe the worst "crime" anyone can commit is being "racist." What they mean by "racist," of course, is not actual racism. It's simply criticizing the government and the fact that it's letting millions of migrants from Africa and the Middle East — many of them Muslim — flood the country and do untold damage.

Advertisement

This includes a massive increase in the number of rapes and sexual assaults from 16,000 in 2012-2013 to over 70,000 in 2024-2025. British citizens have protested against this immigration only to see their government crack down on them for being "racist."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is deeply disturbed by his citizens even questioning this Islamic invasion.

Earlier this month, a Muslim terrorist attacked and killed two Jews outside a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur. There have been no attacks on Muslim communities, and objecting to the crime, sexual assaults, and cultural upheaval Muslims cause in the U.K. is not "anti-Muslim hatred."

Yet Prime Minister Keir Starmer seems to think it is.

Starmer is a Leftist who plays the intersectionality game. He thinks the Muslims are an "oppressed" group and the British citizens he's supposed to protect and represent are the "oppressors."

Recommended

CNN Host Left Aghast After Scott Jennings Made This Point About Mamdani Matt Vespa
Advertisement

You need look no further than Afghanistan and the Middle East to see how women and gays fare under Islamic rule.

Spoiler alert: it's not good.

That's not an exhaustive list of the Islamic attacks on British citizens. Starmer seems to have forgotten those.

Advertisement

Synagogues? Churches? Not so much.

The U.K. is the same country that attacked a Jewish man wearing a Star of David, a Jewish boy who disliked Hamas (which the U.K. classifies as a terrorist organization), and harassed another man for wearing a kippah in public.

It also blocked a UKIP protest demanding mass deportations, citing "significant community concerns."

If a group wields so much power it can shut down the free speech of others, it's not the victim of anything. It's the abuser.

And Keir Starmer is okay with that.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME ISLAM TERRORISM UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Host Left Aghast After Scott Jennings Made This Point About Mamdani Matt Vespa
Just How Panicked Are Virginia Democrats? Well... Amy Curtis
Fat Loser Generals Can Get Bent Kurt Schlichter
CNN’s Scott Jennings Drops Common Sense Truth Bomb on Geraldo Rivera Over ICE Agents Wearing Masks Amy Curtis
Hakeem Jeffries Trapped on Live TV: Confronted With Nowhere to Run Townhall Video
Trump Suspend Trade Negotiations With Canada, Following Fake Ronald Reagan Ad Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Host Left Aghast After Scott Jennings Made This Point About Mamdani Matt Vespa
Advertisement