Keir Starmer Vows to Protect Britain's Muslim Migrants From the Legitimate Criticisms of British Citizens

It is very clear that the politicians running the U.K. believe the worst "crime" anyone can commit is being "racist." What they mean by "racist," of course, is not actual racism. It's simply criticizing the government and the fact that it's letting millions of migrants from Africa and the Middle East — many of them Muslim — flood the country and do untold damage.

This includes a massive increase in the number of rapes and sexual assaults from 16,000 in 2012-2013 to over 70,000 in 2024-2025. British citizens have protested against this immigration only to see their government crack down on them for being "racist."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is deeply disturbed by his citizens even questioning this Islamic invasion.

We will not tolerate attacks on our Muslim communities or any form of anti-Muslim hatred. pic.twitter.com/WA4fo1mjY8 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 23, 2025

Earlier this month, a Muslim terrorist attacked and killed two Jews outside a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur. There have been no attacks on Muslim communities, and objecting to the crime, sexual assaults, and cultural upheaval Muslims cause in the U.K. is not "anti-Muslim hatred."

Yet Prime Minister Keir Starmer seems to think it is.

But why do you tolerate Muslim attacks on the rest of us? — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) October 23, 2025

Starmer is a Leftist who plays the intersectionality game. He thinks the Muslims are an "oppressed" group and the British citizens he's supposed to protect and represent are the "oppressors."

I despise Islam. And Islam thrives wherever Muslims congregate. That’s why I want no Muslims in my community. Everything they’ve touched since the 13th century has turned to s**t. Your welcoming them into the UK exposes your own secret desire for women and gays to be erased. https://t.co/TzSRll9QVX — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 24, 2025

You need look no further than Afghanistan and the Middle East to see how women and gays fare under Islamic rule.

Spoiler alert: it's not good.

Starmer is clearly confused...



Shall we remind him?



-7/7 London bombings, 2005

-Manchester arena bombing, 2017

-Borough Market & London bridge attack, 2017

-London bridge stabbings, 2019

-Sir David Amess MP murdered by Ali Harbi Ali, 2021

-Axel Rudakubana had jihadist… https://t.co/OiZjMMAXNS — Lucy White (@lucyjaynewhite1) October 23, 2025

That's not an exhaustive list of the Islamic attacks on British citizens. Starmer seems to have forgotten those.

British women and children under attack by Muslims



Jews under attack by Muslims.



Starmer heads to a mosque to reassure Muslims and hand another £10m of taxpayers money to "protect mosques". https://t.co/Pp56o7CVRK — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 23, 2025

Synagogues? Churches? Not so much.

The U.K. is the same country that attacked a Jewish man wearing a Star of David, a Jewish boy who disliked Hamas (which the U.K. classifies as a terrorist organization), and harassed another man for wearing a kippah in public.

It also blocked a UKIP protest demanding mass deportations, citing "significant community concerns."

If a group wields so much power it can shut down the free speech of others, it's not the victim of anything. It's the abuser.

And Keir Starmer is okay with that.

