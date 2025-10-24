Inflation Smashes Economists Expectations in September As Prices Hold Steady and Wages Rose

In good news for American consumers, the September inflation rate came in at 3 percent, lower than expected and "smashing economists' expectations" according to the Rapid Response X account.

Advertisement

Inflation in September smashes economists' expectations AGAIN — with prices holding steady and wages beating inflation.



President Donald J. Trump's Golden Age is here to stay. pic.twitter.com/Gz0sSnAtie — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 24, 2025

Here's more from CNBC:

Prices that people pay for a variety of goods and services rose less than expected in September, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report Friday that keeps the door wide open for another interest rate cut next week. The consumer price index showed a 0.3% increase on the month, putting the annual inflation rate at 3%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for respective readings of 0.4% and 3.1%. The annual rate reflected a 0.1 percentage point uptick from August.





The CPI reading is the only official economic data allowed to be released during the government shutdown.

This report was delayed thanks to the Schumer Shutdown, and it's likely we will not get October's report in November, thanks to the Democrats keeping the government closed.

The White House issued a statement on the economic news, cheering the good news on inflation and warning the Schumer Shutdown could harm the progress the administration has made:

Today’s new Consumer Price Index reveals inflation smashed market expectations once again in September — with prices holding steady and wages beating inflation as President Donald J. Trump ushers America into a new Golden Age.

Unfortunately, the Democrat Shutdown risks grinding that progress to a halt. Because surveyors cannot deploy to the field, the White House has learned there will likely NOT be an inflation release next month for the first time in history — depriving policymakers and markets of critical data and risking economic calamity.

Here’s what else you need to know: Inflation has remained steady since President Trump took office, averaging just 2.5% — compared to an average of 5% under Biden.



Real private sector wages are on track to rise by $1,151 (+1.8%) since President Trump took office — welcome relief after private sector wages declined by nearly $3,000 (-4.5%) under Biden.



Gasoline prices are on track for an annualized drop of 7.5% since President Trump took office — reversing an average annual increase of 7.7% under Biden.



Gas prices have approached their lowest average levels in more than four years.



The 12-month change in overall shelter costs is at its lowest level in four years.



Costs are down for motor vehicle insurance, used cars and trucks, communication commodities, propane, fresh fruits, nonprescription drugs, butter, adult apparel, and a host of other items — while egg prices are down 23.7% since President Trump took office.



Bloomberg’s Chris Anstey: “These readings will also bolster the Trump administration’s argument that inflation is under control and tariffs aren’t triggering a cost-of-living surge.” Under President Trump, America is back — but inflation is not.

Advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also shared the good news and warned that the prolonged Schumer Shutdown would harm businesses and markets in November. She said, "Inflation came in below market expectations in September thanks to President Trump’s economic agenda. This is good news for American families, and it’s a shame the Democrats are using them as ‘leverage’ to fund health care for illegal aliens. Democrats choosing to keep the government closed will likely result in no October inflation report, which will leave businesses, markets, families, and the Federal Reserve in disarray."

Acting chair of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) Pierre Yared joined Newsmax to discuss the news.

Acting @CEA47 Chair Pierre Yared: "These numbers are terrific. The headline inflation came in not only below expectation... the CPI inflation rate came in below last month's rate." pic.twitter.com/OAKlC3ZyZ0 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 24, 2025

"These numbers are terrific," Yared said. "The headline inflation came in not only below expectation, with around 48 Bloomberg economists getting it wrong, the CPI inflation rate came in below last month's rate."

NEC Director Kevin Hassett also said the CPI report was good news.

NEC Director Kevin Hassett on the September CPI report: "It was a really good report for a number of reasons. The first is that it went down a little bit from August... it was a little bit below expectation." pic.twitter.com/ViVOj4GBSe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 24, 2025

Advertisement

"There are some special factors that drove the prices up," Hassett said. "There was a big refinery shutdown that made the price of gas go up a lot, and that's going to be a big negative for October. We know gas prices have gone way down. Our expectation is that inflation is decelerating, and that'll take all the pressure off the Fed to keep on the path that they're on.

And Bloomberg senior editor Chris Anstey said the threat of tariffs causing a surge in inflation hasn't materialized.

Bloomberg says today's inflation report "will also bolster the Trump administration’s argument that inflation is under control and tariffs aren’t triggering a cost-of-living surge."



PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS RIGHT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/SOhbROvT0K — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 24, 2025

If the Schumer Shutdown continues, it's unlikely we'll get such economic data in November.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.