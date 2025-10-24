Following Day Long Demonstration, Coast Guard Security Opened Fire on U-Haul Driver Outside Alameda Base

Following a night of tense protests outside the Coast Guard base in Alameda, CA, U.S. Coast Guard security opened fire on a U-Haul driver who attempted to back into them.

🚨 WOW. US Coast Guard security in California OPEN FIRE on crazed U-Haul driver who aggressively starts backing into them.



The driver looked like he was going to ram and injure or kill them.



They promptly unleashed fire and none were harmed. FAFO.👏pic.twitter.com/pvkivO0gSB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 24, 2025

The shooting followed all-day protests at the base, a response to plans by the Trump administration to clean up San Francisco and enforce federal immigration laws in the city.

Here's more from CBS News:

Officers opened fire Thursday night at a vehicle backing into a line of Coast Guard and law enforcement personnel outside the U.S. Coast Guard base in Alameda, site of a day-long protest against what was originally planned as an immigration enforcement surge in the San Francisco Bay Area. A KPIX photographer at the scene captured video showing a U-Haul truck reversing toward the base entrance and law enforcement firing their weapons at the vehicle. Photographer Rick Villaroman said the U-Haul had been parked outside the base for the better part of the day until it inexplicably began to reverse quickly toward officers blocking off the gate. "He just hit the gas and sped towards them," Villaroman said. "And that's when they opened fire. About 20 to 30 rounds."

The U.S. Coast Guard issued a statement about the incident overnight, posting on X, "At approximately 10:00 p.m. (PDT) on Thursday, Coast Guard security personnel standing watch on Coast Guard Island observed a vehicle driving erratically and attempting to back into Coast Guard Base Alameda. Coast Guard personnel issued multiple verbal commands to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to comply and proceeded to put the vehicle in reverse. When the vehicle's actions posed a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel, law enforcement officers discharged several rounds of live fire. No Coast Guard personnel were injured during the incident."

ALAMEDA, Calif. — At approximately 10:00 p.m. (PDT) on Thursday, Coast Guard security personnel standing watch on Coast Guard Island observed a vehicle driving erratically and attempting to back into Coast Guard Base Alameda.

⁰Coast Guard personnel issued multiple verbal… — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) October 24, 2025

CBS News reports the yet unidentified driver fled the scene in the U-Haul and returned a short time later.

Villaroman said, "The driver of the U-Haul came back, parked it down this street here, and walked out and left," and told CBS News he looked at the vehicle and saw bullet holes but no blood in the passenger compartment.

Crowds had been demonstrating outside the Coast Guard facility since the early morning hours, protesting plans by the Trump administration to increase federal immigration enforcement in the area. One of the demonstrators, a minister by the name of Jorge Bautista, said "It's clear that we're here to be on the side of love." Bautista added, "Because it is our responsibility to express love and be on the side of peace and to make sure that no families are being harassed and threatened with their lives."

Except, of course, for the men and women who work in federal law enforcement, it seems.

