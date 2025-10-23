Forget the Nonsense – Republicans Are Not Facing Electoral Death in 2026
Tipsheet

Resurfaced Video of Gavin Newsom Shows Democrats Have Been Funding Illegal Immigrant Healthcare for Years

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 23, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Democrats lie, and the competition for the most dishonest Democrat is fierce. But California Governor Gavin Newsom is certainly a contender for the most dishonest politician in America. He lies about everything, including Vice President J.D. Vance.

But he's more honest than his fellow Democrats about one thing: illegal immigrants receiving taxpayer-funded healthcare. While his Party says such a thing doesn't happen, Newsom has been proudly boasting about giving free medical care to illegal immigrants for the better part of 20 years.

Here he is during his tenure as the Mayor of San Francisco, proudly saying so:

California's budget is a mess. The state is billions in debt with no workable solution in sight.

In May, California legislators considered a proposal to freeze Medi-Cal enrollments for illegal immigrants, as reported by Cal Matters (emphasis added):

A year after granting Medi-Cal access to low-income immigrants without legal status, Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to freeze enrollment of new recipients and charge premiums in a move expected to save the state more than $5 billion.

Under Newsom’s proposal announced today, Medi-Cal — the state’s health insurance program for low-income people and those with disabilities — beginning in 2026 would no longer accept new enrollees 19 and older who lack permanent legal status.

The 1.6 million immigrants already signed up would not lose their Medi-Cal coverage, and children could still enroll. All undocumented Californians would still be covered for emergency medical and pregnancy care — so-called “limited scope” coverage that is paid for with federal dollars. But those who don’t enroll before January 2026 would be uncovered for other medical expenses, such as prescription drugs and doctor’s visits.

As Townhall reported last week, illegal immigrants routinely go to the emergency room for standard, non-emergent care. PubMed said 61% of emergency room visits could be classified as "preventable or primary care treatable." So there is a loophole to even the cutback proposal.

As all Democrats are.

Which should never happen.

Meanwhile, Democrats drag wealthy retirees out before the cameras to demand tens of thousands of dollars in Obamacare subsidies to make their health insurance "affordable."

Perhaps if Democrats stopped wasting billions of dollars on healthcare for illegal immigrants, we wouldn't need to subsidize the insurance of people privileged enough to retire in their 50s.

But it's clear Democrats have been spending that money for decades, while telling us it's not happening, and hoping we're stupid enough to believe them.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

