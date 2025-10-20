Suspended UCLA Race and Equity Director Doubles Down After Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Murder

In mid-September, UCLA's Race and Equity Director Johnathan Perkins was placed on leave for social media posts he made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

He did this on Bluesky, which is a hive of Leftists cheering on political violence. Here's just a sample of what he said:

Just a few of his disgusting comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. pic.twitter.com/rAPSxEBgFn — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2025

And here's more from ABC7 about Perkins' suspension from UCLA:

UCLA's director of race and equity has been placed on leave over social media posts he made about the killing of Charlie Kirk, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday. Jonathan Perkins, an official with UCLA's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Office, apparently published the remarks on BlueSky. The posts seemed to express both satisfaction and indifference to the fatal shooting of the conservative activist. The posts were "written in my own hand, in my own voice, in no way the echo of my employer, UCLA," Perkins said in a written statement provided to The Times, adding that they were protected by the First Amendment.

In a statement on its website, UCLA wrote, "UCLA has placed a campus employee on immediate leave and has launched an investigation following reports of social media posts regarding the murder of Charlie Kirk. While free expression is a core value of UCLA, violence of any kind - including the celebration of it - is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Now Perkins has doubled down on the violent rhetoric, posting "Kill your masters" on Bluesky.

UCLA's Race and Equity Director posted "Kill your masters" on Bluesky.



He's currently on leave after celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination. pic.twitter.com/khsUTicnUV — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2025

This is a clear violation of the statement UCLA issued in September. Perkins is calling for open violence against our "masters."

Perkins must have realized his post was unwise, as he later deleted it.

How odd, UCLA's Director of Race and Equity just deleted this post. pic.twitter.com/MKV0ZaFJZt — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 20, 2025

This isn't the first time Perkins has made the news. In 2011, UVA refused to discipline Perkins after he made up a story about police harassment.

Here's more from the Atlantic:

In April, a University of Virgina third-year law student, Jonathan Perkins, wrote a letter to the editor of the Virgina Law Weekly where he described how he was harassed by university police while walking home one night, due to being African American. The account is long and richly detailed, complete with dialogue between him and the officers and descriptions of his thought process during the events. He concludes this account with the statement that: I am writing this column because it is important for my classmates to hear a real-life anecdote illustrating the myth of equal protection under the law. Incidents like this one are not surprising to me. Sadly, I have even grown to expect them. Naturally, Perkins' letter sparked discussion at a prestigious law school like UVA, and the Virginia Law Weekly ran a companion piece to the letter, in which a reporter interviewed members of the faculty and other students about the incident. But unfortunately for Perkins, perhaps his story sparked too much discussion -- leading to an investigation of the incident by University officials.

Perkins later admitted he made up the entire incident.

UCLA recently extended Perkins' leave, which was set to expire on Friday.

His leave was set to expire Friday, but then UCLA extended it to continue the "investigation." — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2025

It's a pretty clear cut case to us.

