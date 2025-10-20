Outrage in CA: San Ysidro District Covered Up Preschool Abuse, Parents Demand Superintendent’s Ouster

There is a massive scandal in the San Ysidro, California, school district. A male teaching assistant at the Sunset Preschool allegedly molested a four-year-old girl during nap time. The incident reportedly happened in January, but the district covered it up, and parents didn't learn anything about it until September.

Advertisement

When the story was made public, school officials -- including Superintendent Gina Potter -- referred to it as merely a "safety incident."

Now, parents are demanding answers and the ouster of Potter.

🚨MASSIVE SCANDAL UNFOLDING IN CALIFORNIA SCHOOL🚨



A 4-year-old girl was allegedly r*ped by a male teaching assistant who was left alone with her during nap time



The school reportedly covered it up for MONTHS



When superintendent Gina Potter finally addressed it, she simply… pic.twitter.com/MVK6Q3pmhc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 20, 2025

Here's more from NBC San Diego:

The attorney for the family of a preschooler allegedly molested by a teacher's assistant in San Ysidro told NBC 7 on Monday that he's getting calls from other parents who fear their children may have suffered a similar fate. While Sunset Elementary School teaching assistant Jaime Godinez is charged with two counts of lewd behavior with a preschooler, he is also a defendant in a civil suit filed more than a week ago. "The parent was expecting the child to be safe in the hands of the school district, and the school has failed in those duties," family attorney Samer Habbas said.

Attorney Samer Habbas has named the teacher in question, Jaime Godinez, and the school district in a civil suit filed in a California court.

"There should be no circumstance where a teacher assistant should be unsupervised in any classroom where he can have himself in the position to inflict that type of damage to a minor," Habbas said.

Godinez's supervising teacher was not in the room at the time and is mentioned in the lawsuit. She is reportedly not facing discipline at the school, either. Habbas and parents want to know where she was at the time of the incident, as school policy requires several adults to supervise the preschoolers.

On October 8, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 848, which is designed to prevent sexual abuse in schools:

California’s K-12 schools will take far-ranging steps to prevent sexual abuse on campus — including building a database of teachers under investigation for misconduct — under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 848, sponsored by state Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez, a Democrat from Alhambra, stems from a slew of recent lawsuits over sexual abuse in California schools, as well as a news report on decades of sexual abuse by at least a dozen teachers at a high school in her district. “I’m proud to see this bill move forward. It’s been really personal for me,” said Pérez, who recently told CalMatters that she was the victim of a teacher’s inappropriate interest while she was in high school. “For survivors, this is an important step toward justice.”

Advertisement

The law trains teachers in how to prevent and report sexual misconduct, increases the number of mandatory reporters, and requires schools to create comprehensive policies on appropriate behavior. It also creates a database that will be administered by the Commission on Teacher Credentialing, and is designed to prevent teachers with credible allegations from quitting one school and getting a job at another.

Gavin Newsom needs to tend to his own state instead of worrying about what President Trump and Ron DeSantis are doing. — Cryptid Politics (@CryptidPolitics) October 20, 2025

This new law doesn't go into effect until January 1, and it will only be as effective as it is enforced.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.