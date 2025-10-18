The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Tipsheet

Zohran Mamdani Will Make NYC a Haven for Sex Traffickers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 18, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

It's hard to envision what an absolute hellscape New York City will become when Zohran Mamdani is elected mayor. He plans to defund the police, raise taxes to 52%, make the buses "free," end gifted and talented programs, freeze rent, and set up government-run grocery stores.

Now he's also going to legalize prostitution, which will be a boon for human traffickers in the Big Apple.

Or will he?

Mamdani seems to be flip-flopping on the issue.

The answer, of course, is yes. Mamdani will decriminalize prostitution.

Minnesota Just Admitted That Illegals Can Vote in Their Elections Matt Vespa
It is not a victimless crime. And women will suffer. Last September, the New York Post revealed migrant gangs are luring women into forced prostitution in New York and elsewhere.

Here's more:

The vicious Venezuelan migrant gang Tren de Aragua is luring desperate women deep into the heart of the US, forcing them to sell their bodies on the streets of American cities to pay off exorbitant smuggling fees, a newly leaked law enforcement document obtained by The Post reveals.

At least eight states have seen an explosion in migrant prostitution since the gang laid down roots in the US, with authorities in Texas, Nevada, Illinois, California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and New York now fighting to curtail the sex trade, the memo shows.

And the victims may be operating out in the open on the streets of New York City. On Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, sex workers and madams openly ply their trade on sidewalks.

These women are victims, and decriminalizing prostitution will increase the number of victims by orders of magnitude.

He'll say he's a "democratic socialist," which is just a fancy way of saying "communist." But whatever you call him, it's clear his policies will destroy New York City.

