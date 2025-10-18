Zohran Mamdani Will Make NYC a Haven for Sex Traffickers

It's hard to envision what an absolute hellscape New York City will become when Zohran Mamdani is elected mayor. He plans to defund the police, raise taxes to 52%, make the buses "free," end gifted and talented programs, freeze rent, and set up government-run grocery stores.

Now he's also going to legalize prostitution, which will be a boon for human traffickers in the Big Apple.

New York City’s possible next mayor, Zohran Mamdani, says he plans to legalize prostitution, saying women in the city should have the chance to “build an economy of opportunity.” pic.twitter.com/WMCNYYwJdX — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 17, 2025

Or will he?

Mamdani seems to be flip-flopping on the issue.

In an interview with @rosannascotto , Zohran said he wanted to legalize prostitution.



Tonight, in the NYC mayoral debate, he claimed he didn't want to legalize it.



He completely flip-flops anytime he gets.



The human trafficking will have a picture of Zohran in their living… https://t.co/3NKs45Nq5I — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) October 17, 2025

The answer, of course, is yes. Mamdani will decriminalize prostitution.

This is actually very progressive. I don't smoke weed (paranoid, stopped in my 20s) but I was saying 20 years ago weed and prostitution should be legalized, not cuz I partake, but It's a victimless crime! — Bitcoin-Maxipad (@fmanow5150) October 17, 2025

It is not a victimless crime. And women will suffer. Last September, the New York Post revealed migrant gangs are luring women into forced prostitution in New York and elsewhere.

How migrant gang Tren de Aragua is luring women into forced prostitution in 8 states — including along NYC’s ‘Market of Sweethearts’ https://t.co/MQ4R5hyuIh pic.twitter.com/CVOG9Nl9RL — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2024

Here's more:

The vicious Venezuelan migrant gang Tren de Aragua is luring desperate women deep into the heart of the US, forcing them to sell their bodies on the streets of American cities to pay off exorbitant smuggling fees, a newly leaked law enforcement document obtained by The Post reveals. At least eight states have seen an explosion in migrant prostitution since the gang laid down roots in the US, with authorities in Texas, Nevada, Illinois, California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and New York now fighting to curtail the sex trade, the memo shows. And the victims may be operating out in the open on the streets of New York City. On Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, sex workers and madams openly ply their trade on sidewalks.

These women are victims, and decriminalizing prostitution will increase the number of victims by orders of magnitude.

Understand that when he says he wants to legalize prostitution, what he’s saying is he’s going to legalize sex trafficking. To the communist, the human body is merely a commodity. Mamdani doesn’t believe in human dignity, he doesn’t claim to. He’s a rare honest communist https://t.co/MX2aDH8BoD — Michael A. 🐺 (@WolffintheWild) October 17, 2025

He'll say he's a "democratic socialist," which is just a fancy way of saying "communist." But whatever you call him, it's clear his policies will destroy New York City.

