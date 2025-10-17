VIP
University Professor Teaches Students That 'Lord of the Rings' Is Racist

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 17, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Sven Kaestner

"The Lord of the Rings" is one of literature's most beloved series, and one of the most acclaimed film adaptations of all time. The third film, "Return of the King," earned eleven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Author J.R.R. Tolkien spent years creating Middle-earth and mapping out the characters and storylines in "The Lord of the Rings." His work is kept in the archives at Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI, and includes pages of notes, timelines, handwritten drafts and edits, and sketches.

He based his fictional world and its great battle against evil on real-world events, specifically World War I. In the books, evil is embodied by the Dark Lord Sauron and legions of his servants, called orcs and the related uruk-hai. They are dark and green-skinned, and represent the embodiment of evil.

Modern-day Leftists, of course, see this as racist. Which is why students at the University of Nottingham are being taught that Tolkien's works "demonize" people of color.

Here's more from the Telegraph:

A university is teaching students that JRR Tolkien demonises “people of colour” in the Lord of the Rings books.

A history module called Decolonising Tolkien et al, taught at the University of Nottingham, uses a text that says orcs and other dark-skinned characters in the trilogy are the victims of “ethnic chauvinism”.

Dr Onyeka Nubia, a historian and writer who leads the module, argues that eastern races in the fictional realm of Middle Earth are depicted as evil while fairer-skinned peoples of the west are shown as virtuous.

In academia, “decolonising” usually means re-examining or moving away from white, western viewpoints.

In the module’s core text, Dr Onyeka writes that maligned peoples include Easterlings, Southrons and men from Harad. The trilogy also features the dark-skinned orcs, evil creatures that do the bidding of Sauron, known as the “Dark Lord”.

Notice that "decolonizing" works only goes one way. The Left would never allow someone to take a work from a non-Western culture and "reexamine" it. That would be racist and unacceptable.

The Left cannot create anything.

They're bound and determined to make it our problem, too, it seems.

It's inherently and blatantly racist on the part of the Left, who look at orcs -- fictional creatures -- and see people of color.

What the Left hopes to do is destroy "The Lord of the Rings" because they see the world through a lens of oppressor/oppressed; they have to continually break down that which others have created.

Evil is inferior in its imagination.

