Zohran Mamdani Has No Opinions on Disarming Hamas

Zohran Mamdani is running for mayor of New York, which is concerning for several reasons. One of the biggest is that he's a pro-Hamas supporter of "globalizing the Intifada."

How do we know this? Watch how Mamdani answers a question about disarming Hamas.

MacCallum: "Should Hamas give up their weapons?"



Zohran: "I believe that a future here in New York City is affordable for all."



MacCallum: "You won't say that Hamas should lay down their arms?"



Zohran: "I don't have any opinions on the future of Hamas." pic.twitter.com/5leKLPrdIt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 15, 2025

Really?

Mamdani now says he doesn't have any opinions on the future of Hamas?

On October 7, Mamdani had plenty of opinions as he blamed Israel for the atrocities and war crimes committed by Hamas. His wife also mourned the death of a Hamas propagandist whom Hamas ironically killed while they slaughtered innocent Gazans.

He's got opinions on Hamas, but he won't share them until after he wins the election.

Mamdani is also the guy who wants to ban guns for all Americans, despite or Second Amendment rights.

So he wants to ban all guns from Americans, but doesn't want to ban guns from Hamas?



Make that make sense. pic.twitter.com/qatL2aCBpZ — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 15, 2025

It makes sense when you realize Mamdani is an Islamist sympathizer.

I feel like this vindicates @shaunmmaguire who they tried to cancel over essentially calling out Zohran’s Islamist leanings — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) October 15, 2025

And he will govern accordingly. Just last month, the family of a September 11 victim called out Mamdani and his terrorist sympathizing.

"When political candidates and public officials refuse to condemn global terror and phrases such as 'globalize the intifada,' they are inviting another 9/11, God forbid. And they continue to bring daily fear for all New Yorkers. Enough. Enough is enough. It's 24 years later, we need all political candidates, including every single potential future mayor-- and you know who I'm talking about -- of this great city to speak out against terror and unite as freedom-loving New Yorkers. God bless America, land of the free and home of the brave," said the man, a cousin of late NYFD firefighter Steve Belson.

Mamdani has no opinions on the future of Hamas because he believes Hamas is the future. In the Middle East and America.