Cousin of 9/11 Victim Calls Out Zohran Mamdani's Embrace of 'Globalize the Intifada'

On the anniversary of 9/11, at least one relative of a victim of the terror attacks is calling out mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and the danger he poses to the city.

Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist frontrunner, has made little effort to hide his radical agenda. He is pushing to end New York's gang database, which would kneecap law enforcement. He wants to do away with all misdemeanor crimes, his housing policy staffer believes property ownership is racist and Mamdani is pushing for the state to "guarantee high-quality housing to all" (while doing away with purchasing your own home).

He's also aligned with antisemitic groups, including groups that seek to "globalize the intifada." Mamdani spent a lot of time with those who use the phrase and defends their use, appearing at rallies and

In an interview with Spectrum News, Mamdani said what that phrase means and what people here is "a bridge that is too far" and that he "discourages its use." Both Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) have condemned Mamdani's use of the phrase, with Gillibrand saying "You can’t celebrate it, you can’t value it, you can’t lift it up" and Jeffries calling the term "not acceptable."

Others aren't buying Mamdani's backpedal, of course.

I am here to implore everyone to stop asking Zohran Mamdani to clarify his stance on “Globalize the Intifada.”



His stance is CLEAR.



He supports the phrase,

he stands with those who chant the phrase,

he defends terrorists who have participated in the intifada



…which is why… pic.twitter.com/vJ0MzheVrZ — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) July 18, 2025

And during the annual reading of the names of 9/11 victims at Ground Zero, one family member of a victim called Mamdani out:

The man, a cousin of firefighter Steve Belson, said:

I know it's been 24 years since the terrorist linked to the Islamist extremist group Al-Qaeda destroyed the World Trade Center and killed nearly 2,800 people, shattering lives forever. Since that tragic day, over 5,000 individuals have lost their lives due to 9/11-related illnesses. I know my cousin Steve and many, many others would agree with me when I say let's continue to press all politicians, including those who went home already, to firmly renounce terror and violence. When political candidates and public officials refuse to condemn global terror and phrases such as 'globalize the intifada,' they are inviting another 9/11, God forbid. And they continue to bring daily fear for all New Yorkers. Enough. Enough is enough. It's 24 years later, we need all political candidates, including every single potential future mayor-- and you know who I'm talking about -- of this great city to speak out against terror and unite as freedom-loving New Yorkers. God bless America, land of the free and home of the brave.

His remarks were clearly directed at Mamdani and received a loud round of applause. Will those politicians listen, and what will voters do in November?

Elizabeth Warren, a vocal supporter of Mamdani, said, "Look, it’s not something I would say, and I think he has said that he will not say it. He will discourage others from saying." Of course, saying the phrase and endorsing policies that encourage the mentality behind the phrase are two different things.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

